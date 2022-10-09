Rival of Amazon Fire TV? Apple TV may win cheaper version with iPhone 12 processor

Apple may finally be preparing a new generation of Apple TV, its streaming box that turns any TV into a smart TV. Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, two of the most popular analysts when it comes to Apple, believe that the next version of the device will arrive with four big news in 2022 or early 2023. One of the strongest hunches is that the company will upgrade the Apple TV hardware. The current generation, the Apple TV 4K (2021), is powered by the same A12 Bionic processor as the iPhone XS. Gurman’s expectation is that the manufacturer evolve your streaming device to A14 Bionicthe most powerful chip that powers the iPhone 12.

With the new platform, the RAM memory capacity will be increased from 3 GB to 4 GB, according to the author of the bulletin. Power On. This would allow the box’s operating system, tvOS, to become more responsive and capable of running multiple apps at the same time. Another change can be seen in the users’ own hands — the Siri Remote, Apple TV’s remote control that costs no less than R$ 718 in Brazil — should get a new version with additional features. The bet is that the accessory will receive Apple’s U1 chip, which will allow its integration with the “Buscar” location application.

















economy and market

08 Oct

















economy and market

07 Oct



Last and not least, Ming-Chi Kuo hopes to see Lower prices on the new generation of Apple TV. While it’s still too early to deduce, the analyst believes Apple is targeting the more affordable Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast models to deliver a powerful and more affordable streaming device. Vale recalls that the 2nd generation Apple TV 4K, the most recent model in the line, is sold in the national market with a suggested price of R$ 2,261 for the version with 32 GB of internal storage and R$ 2,450 for the version with 64 GB. By way of comparison, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is sold with values ​​in the range of R$ 429.

Offers on streaming devices

See more!