Rogério Ceni analyzes defeat, believes his team was better and ‘blames’ the field: ‘It favored Botafogo more than São Paulo’

technician of Sao Paulo, Rogerio Ceni believes that his team was superior to the Botafogodespite the defeat by 1 to 0 this Sunday (9/10), in Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship-2022. The coach regretted the result.

– We got a good victory against America, being superior in the game. Today we controlled practically the entire game, the heavy lawn got in the way, we took the goal in a single shot that Botafogo had inside the goal, which had the penalty – said Rogério Ceni, in a press conference, in which he also blamed the conditions of the field.

– Today, for example, we do not surrender. We were superior to the opponent, but proposing the game, with a wet field, harms this team more than the one that wants to counterattack. When it rains, it starts to make puddles, the handling of the ball, the touch is impaired. It’s not an excuse, it’s a reality. The field favored Botafogo more than São Paulo today. Unfortunately, it didn’t stop raining until the end of the game, the field got heavy. The team that had control and arrived from all sides could not win the game – he added.

The coach thinks that São Paulo deserves better results and complains about the evaluations.

– We do an analysis for each game. When you win, everything is good, even more so if you are champion. When you lose, the work is bad. So it goes. We have a cast, it’s not that it’s short, it’s even good, numerous, it lacks some features. Within what we have, we control most games, we have great opportunities, today how many balls passed in front of Botafogo’s goal before the goal conceded? There was the one about Alisson for Luciano. Very few games, especially within Morumbi, we do not dominate or have chances. Football has no half time, it’s always eight or 80 – he added.