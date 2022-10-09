Russia bombs Zaporizhzhia, kills at least 13 people after Crimean bridge explosion

Volodymyr Zelensky called Russians ‘terrorists and savages’; after repeated defeats, Putin will meet his country’s Security Council this Monday

Maryna Moiseyenko/AFP

Rescue teams gather in front of a residential building damaged after the attack in Zaporizhzhia



Russian bombs hit the Ukrainian city of zaporizhzhia during the dawn of this Sunday, 9, killing many civilians, the day after the partial destruction by an explosion of the bridge of Crimea built by Russia after the annexation of the peninsula. The explosion that hit the bridge connecting the Ukrainian peninsula annexed to Russia is another major setback for Moscow after several defeats on the Ukrainian front. the army of Volodymyr Zelensky and Kiev’s special services have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement in the action – the head of state only mocked in a video about Saturday’s “cloudy” weather in Crimea, a likely allusion to the smoke from the explosion. After the massive explosion, divers examined the structure on Sunday to assess structural damage. Car and rail traffic partially resumed on Saturday. A convoy of fuel cars also caught fire on the bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said on Sunday that passenger trains from Crimea to Russia were “running according to normal plan”. Russian authorities blamed the explosion, which killed three people, on a truck bomb owned by a resident of Russia’s Krasnodar region. Moscow did not immediately blame the Ukraine. Kiev, however, has repeatedly threatened to hit this bridge symbol of the annexation of Crimea, which is also used to supply Russian troops in Ukraine.

The Russian president has not reacted publicly. But overnight, Russian attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia killed between 12 and 17 people, three days after other attacks that claimed 17 victims in this city in southern Ukraine. The latest balance provided by the Zaporizhzhia regional administration indicated 13 dead and 60 wounded, including women and children. A first assessment by the prefecture initially pointed to 17 dead. Zelensky, in turn, spoke of 12 dead and 49 people taken to hospital, including six children. “Meaningless. Absolute evil. Terrorists and savages. From the one who gave this order to the one who carried it out. Everyone has a responsibility before the law and before the people,” the Ukrainian president wrote in his Telegram account. The Russian attack “destroyed apartments where people lived, slept without attacking anyone,” he added.

The Ukrainian Air Force said four cruise missiles, two missiles fired from fighter jets and other anti-aircraft missiles were used against the city. The Russian army declared that it carried out attacks with “high precision weapons” against units of “foreign mercenaries” near Zaporizhzhia. In this city is located a nuclear power plant of the same name that has been in the spotlight for months. The plant has again lost its external power source due to the bombing and relies on emergency generators, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned on Saturday.

The Russian army, in difficulty in Kherson, in southern Ukraine, assured on Saturday that the supplies of its troops were not threatened. Ukraine has hit several bridges in the region in recent months, as well as military bases in Crimea, attacks for which it only claimed responsibility months later. Since the beginning of September, Russian forces have been forced to retreat on several fronts. In particular, they had to withdraw from the Kharkiv region (northeast) and retreat into Kherson. Vladimir Putin decreed in late September the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists and the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, although Moscow only partially controls them. Furthermore, Moscow announced on Saturday that it had appointed a new man at the head of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin. And he informed that Putin will lead this Monday, 10, a meeting with his Security Council.

*With information from AFP