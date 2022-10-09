Russia tightens security on symbolic bridge targeted by blast in Crimea | World

Russia has tightened security on the only bridge connecting its territory to the Crimean peninsula, after a massive explosion destroyed parts of infrastructure on Saturday (8/10).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s intelligence service (FSB) to oversee the bridge – of symbolic importance because it was built after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as a way of strengthening the link between Russia and the occupied peninsula. , and opened four years later to great fanfare by Moscow.

The explosion on the bridge killed three people, according to Russian investigators.

Authorities say repair work on the damaged parts will begin immediately.

Russia’s deputy prime minister has ordered the destroyed sections to be removed, while divers will begin assessing the damage to the underwater part of the bridge later this Sunday (9/10), state news agencies reported.

Hailed by the Russian press as the “work of the century” as the longest bridge in Europe (19 km long), the bridge is a vital connection for Russia to dispatch military equipment, ammunition and troops to combat in southern Russia. Ukraine.

New satellite images released on Saturday still showed flares of flame and smoke along stretches of the bridge.

As the bridge plays a strategic role in the war, Ukrainian officials saw it as a legitimate target – as the reconquest of Crimea is one of Kiev’s goals.

Without directly claiming the explosion, the Ukrainian government celebrated the episode. President Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly mentioned what happened in a speech on Saturday night: “Today was not a bad day, sunny in most of our territory. Unfortunately it was cloudy in Crimea, but the weather was warm,” he said.

Fire on the bridge, which is the only link between Crimea (annexed in 2014) and Russia

Russian authorities were quick to reopen parts of the bridge that remained intact, claiming road and rail traffic had been partially restored.

It is a vital artery for Moscow’s supply on the front – and also for the annexed Crimea territory itself. The peninsula’s pro-Moscow governor Sergei Aksyonov said there was a yearning for revenge but also said Crimea had enough fuel and food for the coming months.

“The situation is manageable – it’s uncomfortable but not fatal,” he said.

Lawmaker David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky’s party, said that “Russian illegal buildings are starting to collapse and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, sooner or later it will explode.”

And Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko told the BBC that regardless of who is responsible for the attack, “it was a great Ukrainian victory and a hard loss for Russia”.

“The bridge was not destroyed, only damaged. But Putin’s image is destroyed, that’s the most important thing,” he declared.

The bridge also has symbolic importance: it was hailed as a 'work of the century' when it was inaugurated by Moscow in 2018

The Crimean Bridge is of enormous political, symbolic and strategic significance. Until recently, Moscow maintained that the bridge was well protected from air, land or water threats.

Russia’s anti-terrorism committee says the damage to the structure was caused by a truck explosion, which in turn set fire to seven railroad cars. A man’s home in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia is under investigation in connection with the case, according to the committee.

While Ukraine has not said the blast was the work of its troops, Crimea has been the target of recent clashes. Last month, Kiev claimed responsibility for a series of air strikes in Crimea – including an attack on the Saky military base.

The bridge explosion was cause for celebration on Ukrainian social media. A Ukrainian bank even announced the issuance of a debit card illustrated with the collapsed bridge.

In recent weeks, Kiev troops have reconquered parts of territory occupied by Russia throughout the war.

Hours after the bridge exploded, Russia appointed a new military commander for troops fighting in Ukraine. Sergei Surovikin is a veteran commander, who commanded Russian troops in Syria and was accused of having led the destruction of the (then Syrian opposition-controlled) city of Aleppo.

Explosion was celebrated on Ukrainian social media; above, people look out over the bridge last Saturday

It is worth noting, however, that Russia still controls a significant part of Ukrainian territory, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – the largest in Europe -, which has relied on emergency generators to keep its reactor cool, according to the UN nuclear agency.

And in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Russian shelling hit residential buildings and killed at least 12 people, according to regional governor Oleksandr Starukh.

On Telegram, he reported that there could be more victims under the rubble. Earlier, authorities had put the number of fatalities in the city at 17.