Russian attack kills 17 people in Zaporizhzhia, says Ukraine | World

A missile attack hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, damaging apartments and leaving at least 17 people dead and dozens injured.
According to the Ukrainian authorities, the offensive would have started from the Russia.
The attack comes a day after the only bridge connecting Russia to Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula was hit by blasts. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the damage to the strategic route for the Russians.
Firefighters work on the rubble of a residential building that was damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. — Photo: AP Photo/Leo Correa
According to the Associated Press news agency, the missiles that hit Zaporizhzhia overnight damaged at least 20 houses and 50 apartment buildings. At least 40 people were also hospitalized.
The explosions also partially collapsed a building. The Ukrainian military confirmed the attack, citing dozens of casualties.
“Again, Zaporizhzhia. Again, merciless attacks on civilians, targeting residential buildings, in the middle of the night,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.
Russian attack leaves dead and injured in Zaporizhzhia, says Ukraine. — Photo: AP Photo/Leo Correa
Though still controlled by the Ukrainians, Zaporizhzhia is the capital of a region of the same name that Russian President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated this week (see the summary below.
- The war in Ukraine has escalated in recent weeks, with areas then occupied by Russians being retaken by Ukrainians. (watch the video below).
- Western countries have provided military and strategic assistance to Kiev.
- In response, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in the war.
- Days later, Moscow held a referendum that questioned Ukrainian citizens in Russian-occupied regions – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk – on whether they wanted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.
- Putin announced victory in the public consultation and signed, on September 30, the annexation of the four territories, which are equivalent to 15% of Ukrainian territory.
- The United Nations and the international community do not recognize the annexation.
- Even with the annexation announced by the Russians, Ukrainians are retaking areas and leading to the flight of Russian soldiers.
- This past Saturday (8), the only bridge connecting Russia to the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, was hit by explosions. Moscow treats the case as an incident. The route is very important for Russian military transport.
Areas retaken by Ukraine
This Saturday (8), Moscow also changed the head of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. Army General Sergei Surovikin was appointed commander of the cluster.
The decision to change command comes after a series of Ukrainian offensives in recent weeks.
Zelensky claims that in his latest counteroffensive, launched at the end of September, his army conquered some 2,500 square kilometers of territory.
Russian troops also lost 500 square kilometers in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine and narrowly escaped a siege at Lyman, a major logistical hub currently controlled by the Ukrainians.