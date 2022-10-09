Russians on the run leave soldiers’ bodies on the streets of Ukraine

Some time after the Ukrainians managed to free the city from the Russian presence, an Associated Press reporting team from Lyman counted at least 18 bodies of Russian soldiers on the streets, still on the ground.

According to the professionals’ account, after the abandonment by the Russians themselves, the Ukrainian military “appeared to have collected the bodies of their own after battles for control of the city”, but those of Putin’s soldiers remained.

In an interview with the AP, one of the Ukrainian soldiers pointed out that the price of war is very high. “We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by the nom de guerre Rud.

annexation of territories Russian President Vladimir Putin signed this Friday (30/9) the annexation of 15% of Ukrainian territory during a ceremony at the Kremlin Palace with politicians and other government allies. The measure is considered “illegal” by Ukraine and violates principles of international law. In practice, Russia considers Luhansk and Donetsk to the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to the south as part of its territory. In the event of a Ukrainian attack against these areas, Putin would understand it as an attack on the Russian nation, which could provoke retaliation, including with nuclear weapons. The president said his aim was to “liberate” the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. And he said most people living in regions under Russian control no longer want to be ruled by Kiev. metropolises

