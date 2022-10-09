Sada Cruzeiro passes through Itambé Minas and establishes itself in the leadership of Mineiro

Sada Cruzeiro didn’t give Itambé Minas any chances at the end of the first round of the Campeonato Mineiro, and in addition to winning 3-0 (25/19; 25/22 and 25/14), it also consolidated itself in first place. of the qualifying gas, taking the advantage of the control of the court for the decisive games.

The match at Riachão, on Saturday night (8), had the support of the packed stands to push the hosts. About 2,000 fans were at Sada Cruzeiro’s house to watch the classic.

While Sada Cruzeiro started connected and accelerated from the beginning, Itambé Minas struggled to find answers for a consistent performance by their opponents. Much sharper in attack, the Celestial team did not waste chances, while Minas scored a lot, both in the serve and in the attack, allowing Sada to open up an advantage on the scoreboard that left him comfortable throughout the game.

Mines technician Nery Tambeiro even tried to fight back, and even used all his athletes in the match, including pointer Elián, who played for the first time since his return to the team from the capital of Minas Gerais. Even so, Filipe Ferraz’s Sada Cruzeiro didn’t need much to close the game, with an aggressive, consistent and confident collective performance.

The game

With an intense start, as a classic requires, both Minas and Sada Cruzeiro entered the court strong, putting pressure on their opponents. The celestial team, however, proved to be much sharper in attacks, making fewer mistakes. With the Minas Gerais squad wasting more opportunities on the offensive side, it was easy for Sada Cruzeiro to open up a difficult distance to be taken on the scoreboard.

And history repeated itself in the following sets, with Minas failing to fit in offensively. With great tranquility, Sada dominated the match, kept ahead at all times and, now, sleeps in the lead to final four, the knockout stage of the Campeonato Mineiro.

The State semifinals are scheduled for October 14th, with the grand final on the 15th, next Saturday.

holders

Sada Cruise: Uriarte, Wallace, Rodriguinho, López, Lucão, Otávio and Lukinha (L). Enter: Rodrigo, Oppenkoski and Vaccari

Itambe Minas: William, Vissotto, Marcus, Honorato, Matheus Pinta, Kelvi and Maique (L). In: Resley, Saliba, Elián, Tchó Tchó, Paulo and AJ Wilmot