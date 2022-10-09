São Paulo tries to return to the G-8 after 15 rounds of the Brasileirão | Sao Paulo

São Paulo receives Botafogo, this Sunday, at Morumbi, at 4 pm, with the possibility of returning to a position among the eight best teams in the Brazilian after 15 rounds.

This G-8 is the new tricolor objective, given the probability that these teams will have vacancies in next year’s Libertadores, a mission that remains for Rogério Ceni’s team this season.

The Morumbi club started this 31st round in 10th position, with 40 points, the same score as Botafogo, but one place below. Above them is América-MG, eighth, with 42 points – further ahead, Atlético-MG, seventh, which has 46 points and cannot be reached in this round.

To return to the G-8 this Sunday, Tricolor must first beat Botafogo. You’ll also have to hope for América-MG to be defeated by Fluminense, in Rio – a draw won’t do, since the mineiros have 12 victories, against nine for São Paulo.

The last round that São Paulo finished above the eighth position was the 16th, three months ago, after a goalless draw with Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte – it was the seventh, with 23 points.

Not coincidentally, the fall in the Brazilian table took place when Ceni started to prioritize the Brazilian and South American Cups. The team came to occupy the 14th place after a tie with Cuiabá, five rounds ago.

The game before the draw with Atlético-MG was for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica, and the following was the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Palmeiras.

In the knockout tournaments, São Paulo reached the semi-final in the Copa do Brasil and, a week ago, lost the final of the Copa Sudamericana to Independiente del Valle.

From the 17th round of the Brasileiro, São Paulo drew five times, lost four matches and won another four – which includes the current and unprecedented streak of three consecutive victories in the tournament.

The dispute for the eighth position is fierce in the Brazilian. Only six points separate Santos, 14th, from América-MG.

Originally, six spots for the Libertadores are distributed in the Brazilian: the four best go to the group stage, the two below play the first stages.

As Flamengo and Corinthians play in the final of the Copa do Brasil, and Flamengo and Athletico face each other in the final of Libertadores, tournaments that classify their champions for Libertadores, and all are in the G-6, it is likely that two spots will be given to the seventh and eighth place of the Brazilian.

