São Paulo vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

With four wins in the last six games, the Botafogo will have a direct confrontation this Sunday (9) against Sao Pauloat 4 pm, in Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship. The two teams have the same 40 points, and Glorioso is ahead by the number of victories, while Tricolor has a game less.

Both came from important victories last Thursday, away from home, by 2 to 1: Botafogo beat Avaí in Ressacada, while São Paulo beat América-MG. Coelho’s defeat made the two opponents this afternoon enter the fight for Libertadores, as the difference to the G-8 dropped to just two points.

Botafogo lived peaceful days and stayed in Florianópolis preparing for the game against São Paulo. Coach Luís Castro will not be able to count on Jeffinho, suspended, and should promote the entry of Victor Sá. On the other hand, midfielder Lucas Fernandes trained with the ball and could appear in the starting lineup, for Gabriel Pires’ departure.

Botafogo embezzlement

the attacker Jeffinho received the third yellow card in the victory over Avaí, in Florianópolis, and is suspended. Flyers are delivered to the medical department Bren and kayak (knee surgery), while the right-back Daniel Borges is in transition, due to bone edema.

Hanging from Botafogo

Are hanging with two yellow cards the defender Philipe Sampaiothe steering wheel Tche Tchethe sock Lucas Piazon and the attacker Victor Sáin addition to the technician Luís Castro and the assistant Vítor Severino. If someone on this list receives a card this Sunday, they will not be able to participate in the match against Internationalnext Sunday (16), at Nilton Santos.

Opponent – ​​Sao Paulo

São Paulo comes from a good victory away from home, over América-MG in a comeback, but the moment is of a lot of pressure because of the vice of the Copa Sudamericana last weekend. The crowd even promises protests, with clown noses and popcorn. For the game, the coach Rogerio Ceni will not be able to count on tree, Gaius, moreira, Nikon, Gabriel and Diego Costainjured.

tickets

Tickets are being sold online and at physical points, but the load destined for Botafogo fans was sold out this Saturday, according to the website responsible for selling the tickets. For São Paulo fans, there are tickets with prices between R$30 and R$250.

Where to watch Sao Paulo vs Botafogo

THE TV Globo shows the game throughout Brazil, except for the states of Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and Ceará, with narration by Cleber Machado and commentary by Caio Ribeiro, Ana Thais Matos and Salvio Spinola. In the pay-per-view system, the Premiere broadcast across the country.

Arbitration

The arbitration comes all from the Gaucho Football Federation. whistle the game Jean Pierre Goncalves Limaaided by Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza. VAR will be led by Daniel Nobre Bins (Fifa)with the help of André da Silva Bitencourt.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: morumbi

Date-Time: 10/09/2022 – 16h

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (VAR-Fifa/RS)

Tickets: spfc.totalacesso.com

Where to watch: Globo (minus MG, PE and CE) and Premiere

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri – Coach: Rogério Ceni.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Rafael, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Júnior Santos (Gustavo Sauer), Tiquinho Soares and Victor Sá – Coach: Luís Castro.