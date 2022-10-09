São Paulo vs Botafogo: where to watch, probable lineups and absences from the Brasileirão match

Sao Paulo and Botafogo face each other at Morumbi, at 4 pm, in a match valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, this Sunday. After the defeat in the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Independiente Del Valle, Tricolor tries to restore peace with the fans. On Thursday, they beat América-MG, 2-1, after a comeback, and managed to get back on the table.

Currently in 10th place and with 40 points, Rogério Ceni’s team dreams of a possible classification for the Copa Libertadores next year – now that the team’s only job this year is precisely the Brasileirão. With no chance of titles, the goal is to be able to play in the continental next year and finish among the top eight in the Brazilian Championship.

Botafogo, in turn, is experiencing a similar situation in the Brasileirão. Also with 40 points, it is in 9th place, just one above Tricolor. The team comes from a recent victory over Avaí by 2 to 1.

In the last meeting of the two teams, in the first round of the Brasileirão 2022, the Rio de Janeiro club beat Tricolor 1-0, with a goal from Kayque.

SÃO PAULO X BOTAFOGO

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 31ST ROUND

​

Place: Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date and time: October 9, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) [Fifa]Where to watch: Globe, Premiere, L Real Time! and in audio on the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

SAO PAULO

Felipe Alves; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Diego Costa, Miranda (Ferraresi), Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

DEFAULTS: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Moreira (right knee arthroscopy), Gabriel (right knee medial collateral ligament injury), Nikão

(physical transition after left adductor muscle avulsion)

HANGED: André Anderson, Igor Vinícius, Rafinha, Nikão, Luciano, Rodrigo Nestor and Alisson.

SUSPENDED: –

BOTAFOGO

kitten; Rafael, Adryelson, Cuesta, Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Gabriel Pires, Eduardo; Júnior Santos, Víctor Sá and Tiquinho Soares. Coach: Luis Castro

DEFAULTS: Kayque (anterior cruciate ligament injury in the right knee), Daniel Borges (bone edema), Del Piage, Hugo (muscle injury) and Jeffinho (suspended).

HANGED: Luis Castro (T), Erison, Vitor José (AT), Philipe Sampaio, Victor Sá, Piazon and Tchê Tchê.

SUSPENDED: Jeff.