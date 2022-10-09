Scientists Discover New Blood Type; possibilities are encouraging

All your life you’ve heard that the blood types they were divided into A, B, AB, O. However, science does not stop developing its studies and it seems that a new type of blood was discovered recently. Understand the subject better from now on.

According to the scientists, the new blood type received the denomination of Er. In fact, you will be surprised to learn that this is the 44th blood group recorded by science.

The study published in the specialized journal “Blood” reveals that there are five blood antigens Er. The Piezo1 protein, found on the surface of red blood cells, is present and is a common factor related to the other groups.

In the blood type discovered by science

Also according to those surveyed, antibodies capable of combining with Er antigens are able to bind to it. This causes immune cells to attack other incompatible cells. Therefore, the “new” blood has the potential to help combat blood incompatibility in cases of transfusions.

Professor Daniela Hermelin, from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, highlights the importance of the recent discovery by academics. “Discovering a new blood group system is like discovering a new planet. It broadens the landscape of our reality,” she told the Wired website.

One of the gains for public health in this sense is to increase the chances of studies and discoveries about blood incompatibility in different situations. This scenario includes cases in which the mother’s blood rejects that of the mother. sonor vice versa.

As a result, patients who have this rare blood type may have a better chance of survival in extreme circumstances. Scientists will be able to work on highly compatible red blood cells to ensure the process of transfusion and blood donation, which will guarantee the preservation of the lives of countless people in the future.