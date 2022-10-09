Seara opens 76 job openings in Brazil

THE harvest is an institution dedicated to producing delicious food for the daily lives of Brazilians. For more than 60 years in the market, the contractor has job opportunities open. Check out.

Seara opens job vacancies in Brazil

For over 60 years on the market, harvest is constantly investing in technology, innovation and transformation in the food industry. The contractor only grows year after year, and has job opportunities open.

All products and services go through high quality processes to reach the Brazilian table. Want to participate in the company’s selection process? See the available positions below:

Sales Supervision – Rio de Janeiro / RJ;

Maintenance Supervision – Rio Grande do Sul;

Production Coordination – Rio Grande da Serra / SP;

Stockist – Rio Grande da Serra / SP;

Welder – Rio Grande da Serra / SP;

Electrician – Rio Grande da Serra / SP;

Refrigeration Technician – Rio Grande da Serra / SP;

Logistics Assistant (Monitoring) – Pinhais / PR.

how to apply

The vacancies are available for residents of the Rio Grande da Serra region, located in the state of São Paulo. To find all open positions at the institution, access the Vagas platform and send your resume.

Vacancies can be filled at any time, so take advantage of the opportunity and participate in the selection process.

