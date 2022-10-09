See Gasly and Tractor’s ‘Near Tragedy’ From Another Angle







This morning, the formula 1 performs the japan GP18th of 22 stages in 2022. And the race in Suzuka started with rain, which made the race direction interrupt the dispute. In any case, one scene drew worrying attention at the Honda-owned circuit.

The editor recommends:

After the red flag, which interrupted the race shortly after the start, Pierre Gasly passed two tractors on the Japanese track (see below). The scene dates back to the last fatal accident in F1: with Jules Bianchi, compatriot of the Frenchman from AlphaTauri, precisely in Suzuka, in 2014.

At the time, the then Marussia representative ended up losing control and crashing into a rescue tractor, dying months later as a result of the effects of the crash. Philippe Bianchi, Jules’ father, posted on social media after the incident. “There is no respect for the pilot’s life and no respect for Jules’ memory. Amazing,” he posted. See the post just below:

Now, Gasly, after passing the vehicles, was seen to be extremely angry, as he remembered the ‘thing’ from 2014. “What is this? What is this tractor on the track!? I passed next to him. This is unacceptable. Remember? I don’t know what happened. I can’t believe it,” Gasly exclaimed.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) also spoke out. “Regarding the incident, the safety car was triggered and the race was neutralized. Car 10 (Gasly) was speeding to reach the field. As conditions were deteriorating, the red flag was shown before car 10 passed the scene of the incident.” Stewards placed Gasly under investigation for suspected speeding after the red flag flew at Suzuka.

“Alleged violation of Article 57.2 of the F1 Sporting Regulations – Speeding under red flag conditions. Car 10 reached speeds of up to 250 km/h when completing the red flag lap after passing the incident site.

After the Japanese GP was interrupted, Gasly went to meet the race director at Suzuka, the Portuguese Eduardo Freitas. As for the ‘presence’ of vehicles on the track, according to Appendix H of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, “no steward or vehicle shall enter the perimeter of the circuit without permission from race control”, which also contributes to the controversy of this dawn.

“According to article 15.6 of the sporting regulations, the race director “must be in radio contact with the course secretary and the president of the marshals at all times when cars are allowed to circulate on the track. , the course secretary must be in control of the race and in radio contact with all marshal stations during these times.”

Injured shortly after the start at Suzuka, Spaniard Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, also made his criticisms. “I don’t know if people understand, but even behind the safety car, we’re going 100-150 km/h, and at those speeds, we don’t see anything, even behind the safety car,” he explained.

“If a driver decides to step off the racing line a little bit, has a little hydroplaning or has to push a button on the steering wheel, step off the line a little bit, and then he hits a tractor, then it can all ‘end’, no?” , followed.

“I still don’t know why in these conditions we continue to risk having a tractor on the track, because it’s just useless. If you’re going to signal something anyway, why risk it?”, completed Sainz.

