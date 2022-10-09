see the professions where it is possible to earn more than R$ 20 thousand

The digital manager is responsible for coordinating a multidisciplinary team, created to insert companies into the metaverse.

Although it seems like a difficult concept, the Metaverse is already a reality for many professionals. In short, they are preparing to occupy the new positions that may arise with the “next internet”. The trend of immersive media and the use of social networks, pave the way for virtual reality.

According to Gartner, around 25% of people should spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse, within 4 years. This time should be spent on work, education, shopping and entertainment activities. In addition, 30% of the world’s companies are expected to be in virtual space by 2026.

What professions can earn double-digit salaries in the metaverse?

Currently, around 5 million Brazilians are already in the metaverse. This is what the data from Kantar Ibope Media show. In Brazil alone, hundreds of thousands of companies will need help to adapt to the new reality.

According to Tatiany Melecchi, CEO of Transforma People & Performance Consulting,

“By 2024, 70,000 specialists a year will be needed to fill all the vacancies generated. However, Brazil trains only 46 thousand people able to work in the IT area per year. This deficit is clearly a problem for the planned expansion of the Metaverse over the next 10 years, but it can be taken advantage of by qualified professionals.”

The shortage is not only of technology professionals, but of storytellers (screenwriters), designers and teachers. In short, those who already master the virtual environment, come out ahead. You can even work as a Digital Manager, and earn double-digit salaries.

The digital manager is responsible for coordinating a multidisciplinary team, created to insert companies into the metaverse. It is indispensable, and must define what the end-user experience will be.

To occupy this role in the metaverse, you need the ability to coordinate people and oversee the entire lifecycle of a digital product. The simplest way to become a Digital Manager is to specialize in a postgraduate course in the area.

