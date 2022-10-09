SENAI is offering 1.1 THOUSAND vacancies in a professional course for electricians; check out

The National Service for Industrial Learning (SENAI) is a Brazilian private institution with public interest and non-profit. In addition, it has already been named in the year 2014 as one of the leading educational institutions in the Southern Hemisphere. Thus, its objective is to support areas of knowledge with training in human resources and the provision of technical and technological services. In addition, currently SENAI has new vacancies open.

Check below how to register for the professional course.

SENAI is offering vacancies in vocational courses

SENAI entered into a partnership with Neoenergia and opened 1,100 openings for professional training courses in the electrician area. Also, the course is completely free and you just need to meet some requirements to take part.

Thus, the course in question consists of a Basic Electrician for Civil Construction course and will be offered in several places in Brazil. To participate, students must live in one of the regions where Neoenergia operates, although the classes are all online.

Where does Neoenergia work?

Neoenergia is the largest private electricity group in Brazil in terms of number of customers, accounting for around 37 million users and 17 million destroyers. The company was founded in 1997 and serves 18 Brazilian states, including the Federal District. Therefore, check below the places where the company operates and are offering the SENAI course:

Bahia;

Sao Paulo;

Federal District;

Large northern river;

Pernambuco.

How to register for the SENAI course

To register for the course, students must meet the following requirements:

Have completed the 5th grade of Elementary School;

Self-declare as a construction professional;

Live in one of the states that offer the program;

Have basic internet browsing skills;

Possess basic computer skills;

Have a computer that fulfills the basic functions required for the course.

Thus, registrations can be made through the SENAI website (bityli.com/vDKMAKpM) between the 3rd and 17th of October. In this way, after completing their registration, the student will be able to access the class platform. The course will start on October 24th and is expected to end on November 8th. Furthermore, Neoenergia has provided its e-mail address for students to contact in case of doubt. The e-mail address is: suporteava_neoenergia@fieb.org.br.

Learn more about SENAI!

The National Service for Industrial Learning (SENAI) was created by decree-law 4048 in January 1942. In the beginning, SENAI counted on the contribution of 2 thousand réis per month per employee of companies affiliated to the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). This situation only changed in 1944, when the collection became part of 1% of the total amount paid by the industry.

Also, the program as a professional training in Brazil only had its first registration in 1874 when professional factories began to be obliged to prepare their employees.

