Sergio Ramos is sent off, Neymar misses a goal, and PSG is alone in the draw with Reims in France

PSG and Reims draw 0-0 for the French Championship

PSG and Reims drew goalless, this Saturday (8), at Stade Auguste-Delaune II, for the 10th round of the French Championship.

Without Messi and with Neymar only entering in the 2nd half, the Parisian team created, but failed to score. However, it remains the leader of the competition.

O Paris Saint-Germain entered the field looking to increase the advantage over the vice Olympique de Marseille, who lost at home to Ajaccio. Coach Christophe Galtier did not count on Messi, outside due to a calf problem and opted to start the match saving pieces thinking about the commitment against the benfica for the CONMEBOL Libertadores. With that, Neymar started on the bench.

In the first half, the Parisian team had many difficulties and took little danger to the opposing goal. At the best chance, Mbappé stopped at Diouf’s great save.

The home team, on the other hand, got scared and put Donnarumma to work, even more so after PSG got one less on the field because of the expulsion of Sergio Ramos for complaint.

In the second half, Reims started pressing. Zeneli dribbled and hit low to Donnarumma’s defense, in the 6th minute. Right after, Galtier put Neymar on the field in place of Soler.

The replacement soon took effect. The Brazilian wasted a great opportunity to open the scoring. Mbappé played for shirt 10, who came face to face with the goalkeeper and kicked out.

And Neymar gave work to the opposing defense… He made a nice dribble between Matusiwa’s legs and only stopped because he was fouled in the sequence.

In the final minutes, Neymar suffered a hard foul at the entrance of the area and the time closed. PSG players complained a lot about the move and Hakimi got yellow for complaint. In the charge, the defense removed the danger.

In stoppage time, Mbappé was fouled by Gravillon and general confusion began on the pitch. The judge still yellowed the Frenchman for the entrance.

Best moments

Championship status

As a result, the leader PSG reached the 26 spots, three more than Olympique de Marseille, in second place. Reims is 14thwith 8.

Neymar enters the 2nd half

By choice of coach Christophe Galtier, shirt 10 only entered the final stage. The Brazilian changed the game, applied pens and was hunted on the field. However, he missed good opportunities and failed to score.

It was bad: Sergio Ramos

The defender was sent off in the 40th minute of the first half for complaining a lot with the referee after a foul was called.

next games

PSG returns to the field next Tuesday (11), at 4 pm, to face Benfica for the 4th round of the Champions League group stage. Then, for the French, the Parisian team will have a classic against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday (16), at 15:45 (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

PSG 0 X 0 Reims

GOALS:

REIMS: Diouf; Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid and Lopy; Matusiwa, Munestri, Flips (Van Bergen) and Locko; Zeneli (Doumbia), Balogun. Coach: Oscar Garcia

PSG: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Mukiele, Verratti (Vitinha), Fabián Ruiz and Bernat; Sarabia (Hakimi), Mbappe and Soler (Neymar). Coach: Christophe Galtier