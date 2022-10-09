Shelter dogs make touching gesture to try to alleviate loneliness and video moves the web

The sincere friendship between two dogs from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter shelter in Pasco, United States, moved employees and Internet users. The touch of muzzles between Sophia and Duke became a form of comfort on the most difficult days.

Since arriving at the shelter in August 2021, Sophia has worked hard to make her kennel a good home. That’s when she met her neighbor Duke.

Together the two found a way to alleviate the loneliness they felt for not having a home and a family to give them love and affection: the touch of noses.

Sophia has her nose and paw on the wall (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / jsaraceno)

Soon, when one of the two was sad, it was enough to stand up and pass its muzzle over a wall for the other to repeat the same movements. A little supportive push.

“It’s touching to see two dogs find comfort in each other,” said Julie Saraceno, a shelter volunteer, in an interview with The Dodo.

Julie says that she saw this affectionate gesture between the two for the first time when she was recording a video of Duke and Sophia interrupted the scene in search of comfort.

The volunteer was moved by the scene she saw and decided to share the video she had just recorded on her social networks.

“I could say that [Sophia] had done this before. It makes me happy when shelter dogs find a way to make their time a little less sad and lonely,” she points out.

The different personalities between the dogs made the bond even more unlikely.

Sophia was known at the shelter for having energy to spare, while Duke is a calmer, more laid-back dog.

Duke and Sophia are touching their noses (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / jsaraceno)

“Sophia is an adorable goof and likes to lean her entire body on you. Duke is more serious, but occasionally reveals his softer side,” recalls the volunteer.

However, Duke seems to have been deeply enamored of Sophia and her distinct ways of acting weren’t a problem for their friendship.

Perhaps they were connected by even stronger ties, such as having been found on the street, thus going through the same difficulties.

Sophia is sitting (Photo: Reproduction Instagram / jsaraceno)

“Sophia was desperate for a puppy friend when she arrived! We think she ended up winning Duke over with her persistence and pretty Dumbo ears,” joked Julie.

This September, Sophia found a new home to call her own, but she will certainly never forget the love and gratitude she feels for Duke.

Duke is the oldest resident of the shelter, and just like Sophia, he also dreams of being able to find a family to love and be loved.

Sophia (Photo: Publicity Julie Saraceno)

Posted on @jsaraceno’s Instagram account on September 20th, the video shows the dogs inside their kennels under two paws, thus reaching the top of a wall.

“Love story of two shelter dogs. Sophia and Duke are adoptable,” Julie wrote in the caption.

Duke (Photo: Publicity Julie Saraceno)

In all, the video was viewed by more than 23,000 people, in addition, it had 3,950 likes and 102 comments.

“What dear dogs! I wish I could have both!! Someone please adopt these two cuties!!”, asked Carla.

“I hope someone takes them both, they seem like such good friends!” said one netizen.

show of affection

According to Portal do Dog, the act of dogs licking each other’s snouts or just touching their “noses” is a form of greeting between dogs.

It is a gesture similar to the kiss on the cheek or hug when we find someone close to us.

However, licking another dog’s nose can also symbolize respect in situations where a canine dominates the area.