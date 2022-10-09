small town in California has 1,000 deaths for every resident

A small town in California (USA) is nicknamed “City of Silence”. Life in Colma is very peaceful for its 1,509 residents. But something draws attention to the city: there’s a thousand dead buried in it for every resident. Colma has several cemeteries, which house no less than the remains of 1.5 million people.

About three quarters of Colma’s urban perimeter is covered by cemeteries. They are already 17. People often say that what Las Vegas is to the game, Colma is to the death. There are so many dead that many joke that Colma is the worst place to be in case of a “zombie apocalypse”.

The explanation goes back to 1914, when an order made bodies began to be removed from San Francisco cemeteries and new burials were banned. in the city. Behind it was real estate speculation. The city was growing at a rapid pace and the areas of cemeteries became overvalued. Public roads also had to cross them. The fate of the corpses was Colma, which has gained over decades an overpopulation of the dead. And a lot of visitors. From graves.

“Many went to mass graves because there were no relatives to pay the $10 for removal”says the government website.

Exhumation of bodies in San Francisco cemetery for transfer to Colma Photo: Reproduction/Colma Historical Association

Workers remove remains from San Francisco cemetery, heading to Colma Photo: Reproduction / Colma Historical Association

The exhumation work was hard and time consuming. Priests took turns to accompany the process, and the reflexes were slow to fade.

“The smell of death was always present”wrote in 1950 an official in the Planning area of ​​the City of San Francisco.

On the other hand, if you want to look for tombs in San Francisco, your options are limited. O lonely town cemetery is in Mission Dolores, but is only one-sixth of the original size. Eleven thousand dead were buried there from 1782 to 1898. It was only kept, at the request of the Catholic Church, by historical reasons.

Four massive cemeteries — Laurel Hill, Calvary, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and the Masonic Cemetery — functioned on land that the University of San Francisco currently occupies.

One of the 17 cemeteries in Colma Photo: Reproduction/KQED

The transfer movement, in fact, was already being made even before 1914. The first ones to leave San Francisco were two Jewish cemeteries, Hills of Eternity and Home of Peace. In the 1880s, they abandoned the land that now makes up Dolores Park for an agricultural area of ​​Colma. A few years later, the Archdiocese of São Francisco, running out of space in the city, established the Santa Cruz de Colma Cemetery.

Some corpses, however, ended up being left behind., and the city grew on them. During renovations in the following decades, many of them were eventually discovered. In 2011, excavations at the University of San Francisco uncovered about 55 coffins, 29 skeletons and several skulls were unearthed.

One of the most surprising discoveries came in 1993, when the Legion of Honor was undergoing a seismic overhaul. When excavation began, about 750 bodies were discovered at the Golden Gate Cemetery, also called City Cemetery, which was used from 1868 to 1909.

Remains discovered during renovation of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco Photo: Reproduction / Colma Historical Association

The LA Times reported that the remains included “a man who had a third arm buried with him and several corpses from medical faculties”.