Smartglasses: learn how the device that will replace smartphones in the near future works

As we’ve constantly evolved over the past three decades, we’ve seen changes from new technologies and kept up with what ends up becoming obsolete. Have you ever noticed how this happened with our mobile devices that we use on a daily basis? In recent times, large companies have emerged that seek to develop new devices, with the proposal to improve the experience and facilitate the routine activities of the consumer, showing how much this new generation can innovate and help in their daily lives, regardless of whether the change whether small or large The devices we are talking about are smartglasses, which come to the technological market with the promise of being the new generation of devices that will replace our smartphones. Here we show ten reasons that prove this information!

Smartglasses are devices that are growing more and more in the market. They are developed on a computer to allow the user to access, in an easier and more practical way, the information available on the smartphone. Including, as you may be doing right now, reading this column on your cell phone. Smartglasses make it easy to read without having to hold it in your hand! Now that we know what they are, we’ll list ten reasons why these devices could replace your smartphone. Let’s go?

1. Broad view

Through their smart glass lenses, smartglasses have the potential to project a real scenario with 3D information and animations, in a broad view for the consumer. They are even wearable devices, capable of accessing standard resources, as is done through a computer or smartphone by software. By acquiring it, you end up gaining much more efficiency and productivity in your activities, that is, focus on information in real time, without having to divert your vision downwards.

2. Productivity

With smartglasses, we gain much more efficiency in our routine activities or at work, without having to look away or stand still. With the wearable device, we were able to hold meetings and video conferences in real time, as well as read and respond to emails. All without having to hold the cell phone for several hours, still.

3. Virtual interactive training

Since the launch of smartglasses in 2013, Google has inspired several companies in their training projects and dynamics with interactive and virtual sessions. Wearing smart glasses gives you real-time access to diverse information and data via hands-free, gaining more engagement and increasing the efficiency and safety of your employees working in high-risk environments.

4. Process effectiveness

Smart glasses are great for making it easier to create flowcharts of processes that are not automated at work. The devices help to develop strategic projects in a short time, without losing quality and guarantee customer satisfaction.

5. Wireless device

As we saw above, they are devices with the functionality of projecting images and visual information. You end up managing all the tools by voice like we do on Alexa and Siri devices or directing your views through our phones or wearables.

6. Records of Memories

Safety is a major concern and potential barrier to smartglass adoption. All the tools to record and record your moments through the camera are built into the rims of the glasses. For expert Juliana Quiesi, an information security technologist, the devices also record and remember histories of her entire day, such as walks or places she visited. The intention is to record memories with the best quality in the photos, getting to capture the same way you enjoyed them at the time.

7. Connectivity and Tools

The smart glasses feature easy Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth pairing, a touchpad on the eyeglass rim and a built-in camera. You have the possibility to connect to your social networks, send voice commands and record audio or videos.

8. Notifications

In the smartglasses lens, we have a display that is visually always accessible in the wearer’s field of vision. Therefore, they can receive and send information and notifications without having to physically check a smartphone or mobile device.

9. Remote Assistant

In smartglasses, a tool that enables the personal assistant is assigned and incorporated. It allows the remote assistant to easily help you with your tasks, such as scheduling events, meetings, notifications, controlling the music on your airpods. And yet you get centralized navigation of the paths (time and distance, for example) and web searches.

10. Face recognition

The device has a security feature: facial recognition to recognize the face of people nearby. The system can even recognize and record contacts and notify you about birthdays. We believe that in the near future we will have our hardware and software upgrades built in. Let’s wait for the news to come.

Credits: Jovem Pan.

