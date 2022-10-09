‘Smells?’: Juju Salimeni is asked about the fart smell; what causes odor? – 10/08/2022

Influencer Juju Salimeni, 35, received an unusual question on social media this Thursday (6). One of her followers wanted to know about her fart smell.

“Does your fart stink?”, asked a netizen. “On account of the supplements,” he added.

In response, Juju said: “On the contrary! I only eat fish with rice. My buffalo has no smell and Diogo has proof. You can ask him”.

Farting is normal…

It’s important to remember that farting is normal and everyone lets it out — some people less, some people more. Also called flatus, hence the term flatulence, they form in the digestive tract and are not necessarily related to poor diet.

Beans, milk, peas, broccoli, cabbage, sweet potatoes, eggs, for example, when fermenting in the intestine can cause them. The fermentation process takes place to remove vitamins and minerals from food.

Image: Playback/Instagram

“Gas are produced by bacteria in the intestine, and the amount of feces can be related to its quantity. Some foods produce more of them, especially those with short fibers, invisible to the naked eye and that bacteria like more”, explains Teng Chang Sing, digestive system surgeon and gastroenterologist at FMUSP (School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo).

Why are some farts so stinky?

The explanation for the characteristic bad odor of farts is in the foods we eat, especially fatty ones, which intensify the amount of fatty acids, in the type of bacterial flora and also in the production of sulfur during the fermentation process in the intestine. Its intensification may occur because of the presence of hydrogen sulfide.

In 2016, a study by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, presented at a conference of the Society of Gastroenterology in that country, pointed out that the presence of this gas, whose odor resembles that of rotten eggs, is related to the consumption of an amino acid called cysteine. (found in meats, dairy products, eggs and other proteins) and that in excess is capable of increasing it up to seven times in the body.

“This explains why bodybuilders, who consume lots of protein powder, are known to have stinky farts,” said study author and gastroenterologist Chu Kion Yao at the time.

Also according to the same study, diets rich in carbohydrates and fiber also contribute to the formation of smelly farts, but not as much as those from protein.

The explanation is that these nutrients increase the frequency of farts, which are not as concentrated and potent, and also because fibers naturally absorb the water present in the intestine, which makes it difficult for bacteria to produce hydrogen sulfide.

It can be relieved with simple measures

“Usually, the reorganization of the diet already greatly minimizes the complaints. There are over-the-counter drugs, such as simethicone, that help in the elimination of gases, but we do not have drugs that are used to reduce production. If the symptoms persist, it may be necessary to medical evaluation”, explains Rodrigo Lima, master in family health and director of the SBMFC (Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine).

Here are some simple home remedies that can help.

Drink water: it helps with intestinal functioning;

Eat slowly and preferably without speaking to avoid swallowing air;

Belly massage helps to eliminate gas also in adults;

Practice physical activity as it stimulates peristalsis (intestinal movement), and thus facilitates the elimination of gases;

Avoid chewing gum Eat ginger: in addition to having anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it also stimulates gastric emptying, aiding digestion and bloating in the upper digestive tract;

Soak the legumes to eliminate phytates, an enzyme inhibitor that hinders the digestive process.

A reminder: the care mentioned above is palliative. If discomfort persists, see a doctor.

* With information from reports published on 05/15/2020 and 11/26/2020.