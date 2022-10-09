SPFC fans protest and empty team arrival in reunion

On a collision course with the São Paulo squad, the team’s fans, which usually make great receptions to the tricolor bus when it arrives at the Morumbi stadium, chose not to have a party this Sunday afternoon, before the match against Botafogo. Main organized of the club, Independente published a manifesto warning that it will not make any more receptions from here until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

“Against Botafogo, it will be the game of clowns. In this case, our own fans were made of suckers. They took the fans that lead and acted like comedies. But these clowns will push, as always. love the shirt”, says an excerpt from the publication made on Independente’s Instagram.

The few fans who were waiting for the delegation to arrive protested and asked for “respect for the tricolor shirt”, as soon as the bus approached the stadium.

In the days before the match, the organizers sold clown noses at their headquarters, in front of Morumbi, and whoever bought the prop won a ticket to the game with the Cariocas and a bag of popcorn to protest against what they call ” popcorn team”.

The beginning of the raids started as soon as the game ended against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador. With a below-average performance, São Paulo was defeated 2-0 by the Ecuadorian team, said goodbye to its last title shot in 2022 and, on top of that, missed the opportunity to secure a spot in the group stage of Libertadores of the year next.

With three straight victories in the Brasileirão, Tricolor has a direct confrontation with Botafogo to try to keep alive the hope of getting the classification for the 2023 Libertadores. Both teams have 40 points – Botafogo is 9th by the tiebreaker criteria, but Tricolor has one less game than the cariocas.