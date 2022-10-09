Sport x Cruzeiro: see where to watch live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Sport and Cruzeiro face each other at 4 pm this Sunday, on Ilha do Retiro, in a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Series B. ge follows the game live and in real time, with videos of the best moves. Click here to follow.

Sport beat Brusque last Tuesday, regaining three points away from home after more than four months – which gave breath to the fight for access. And the other games of direct rivals helped Rubro-Negro to enter this round in 5th position, three points from the G-4.

Cruzeiro, in turn, drew 1-1 with Ituano in the last round. Pezzolano’s team has already secured access and the early Serie B title. For the match, the coach spared holders from the related list and chose under-20 youths to take to Recife.

Streaming: the match will be broadcast on Globo and SporTV. At Globo, it will be narrated by Rembrandt Júnior and commented by Cabral Neto and Roger. On SporTV, Rogério Correia narrates, with comments by Fabio Júnior and Danny Morais.

Sport – Coach: Claudinei Oliveira

Leão has three absences in this round due to suspension: left-back Sander, defender Sabino and striker Gustavo Coutinho. All are starters and force changes in the lineup.

On the left side, the Uruguayan Lucas Hernandez should be the substitute – but Luciano Juba, currently playing in the attack, can also play the role. In the defense, the novelty must be Chico.

Coutinho’s absence, finally, can be supplied in two different ways: activating another attacker or bringing a piece in the defense, to act with a line of five behind. In the first scenario, Wanderson and Parraguez are options – the latter being without game rhythm. In the second, the entry of midfielder William Oliveira becomes an alternative.

Players who start in the reserve are decisive for Sport

Probable lineup: Saulo; Eduardo, Rafael Thyere, Chico and Lucas Hernandez; Ronaldo and Fabinho; Luciano Juba, Wanderson (William Oliveira), Labandeira and Vagner Love.

Who is out: left-back Sander, suspended for sending off, in addition to defender Sabino and striker Gustavo Coutinho, suspended for the third yellow card.

hanging: right-back Eduardo, left-back Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Ronaldo, Bruno Matias and William Oliveira, midfielders Giovanni and Denner and striker Kayke.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Series B champion, coach Paulo Pezzzolano chose to save holders for the match. The coach did not take forward Luvannor, defender Matheus Bidu and defender Zé Ivaldo to Recife. Felipe Machado (serving suspension) is also out. In addition to them, there are embezzlers who are in the medical department: Stênio, Neto Moura and Chay. The news in the related list are on account of Haggai, Xavier and Ruan.

Probable lineup: Rafael Cabral; Geovane, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock and Marquinhos Cipriano; Pedro Castro, William Oliveira and Daniel Jr; Jajá, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Who is out: Luvannor, Matheus Bidu, Zé Ivaldo (not listed); Stênio, Neto Moura and Chay (medical department). Felipe Machado (suspended)

hanging: Edu, Rafa Silva, Matheus Bidu, Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Zé Ivaldo and Rafael Cabral, Bruno Rodrigues

