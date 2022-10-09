Sport X Cruzeiro – Supersports

15
Cipriano crosses from the left wing to the middle of the area, Daniel Jnior hits a header that is hampered by the defender and sends a right.
Movement on the Sport bench.
Leo’s side was hanging.
Lucas Hernndez receives yellow for a cart from behind on Bruno Rodrigues.
The goalkeeper of Sport was soft in the goal. Cruise decreases.
CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Bruno Rodrigues is left with the leftover ball in the central half, short feint opening space for the right hand and kicks hard from below. Saulo lands in the left corner, only deflects it slightly and the ball hits the crossbar before going in.
CRUISE GOOOLLL!!!
Labandeira puts a saving foot inside the area to avoid Marquinhos Cipriano’s submission.
In the next round, Sport receives Vasco, while Cruzeiro receives Bahia.
Claudinei Oliveira wants his team to shorten the opponent’s spaces.
The home crowd boos Cruzeiro’s possession of the ball.
SAUL! Sport’s goalkeeper lands well on the left footer to deflect Lincoln’s shot.
Sport squeezes Cruzeiro’s ball out, which has difficulty.
Cruzeiro came back more offensive in these first minutes. Sport on to counterattack.
ALMOST AGAINST! Daniel Jnior crosses from the right with the left-hander, Fabinho disputes high with his opponent, plays backwards and sends close to Saulo’s post.
UUHH! Marquinhos Cipriano scores well with Bruno Rodrigues on the left and crosses from the baseline. Daniel Jnior hits first with the left-hander, she grabs Thyere’s head and leaves.
Teams return unchanged.
Roll the ball in the final stage!
End of first half!
Pedro Castro takes a corner from the left and the home defense eases in the small area.
Juba crosses from the right wing with the left-hander and Geovane Jesus relieves.
Fabinho receives a cross pass on the counterattack pulled from the inside, advances too much to the middle of the area and finishes already under pressure from the defense. Rafael Cabral falls into the corner and swerves out.
Let’s go to 48.
It was Love’s third goal in this Serie B.
Bruno Rodrigues takes a free-kick from the left end towards the first post and Vagner Love cuts it with his head.
Pedro Castro finishes from afar without much power and Thyere hits inside the area.
The goal sets Retiro Island on fire again.
GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!! Lucas Hernndez wins an iron foot with Jaj in the central midfielder of the attack and plays short with Vagner Love. The shirt 99 dominates taking it to the left, finishes without much low force and commands in the corner of Rafael Cabral.
GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!!
Cruzeiro turns the ball sideways at the end of the game.
Daniel Jnior holds the ball too much in the front strip of the area with his back to the goal and Denner arrives to ward off the danger.
Jaj comes in for Wesley’s spot.
Wesley Gasoline falls in the attack and must also leave. Stretcher in the field.
Sport fans sing happily on Ilha do Retiro.
Sport slows down the offensive rhythm after the goal and Cruzeiro keeps the ball more.
Daniel Junior replaces Rafa Silva.
Eduardo Brock tries a strong left-handed kick from afar and sends a left from the goal.
Problem in the side of the right knee of Rafa Silva, who is already on the bench.
Cruzeiro’s number 17 limps out to finish medical care.
Rafa Silva falls on the attack field with pain in his right leg.
XIII! Eduardo Brock receives a short pass on the left side of the attack, but the ball passes under his foot and comes out.
After this game, there are only four more rounds left for the end of Series B.
Geovane Jesus tries a kick from the right half with his right hand and sends it far from the goal.
Pezzolano asks his team to calm down on the edge of the field.
Bruno Rodrigues tries to speed up the play in midfield, but ends up blocked by Thyere.
Chico’s first goal of the season.
Red-black party on Retiro Island!
GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!! Juba takes a short corner from the right and leaves it with Eduardo. The winger crosses with space towards the second post, Chico comes from behind and has a strong test to beat goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.
GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!!
J back the side of Fox.
Wesley Gasoline feels a knock on his knee and leaves for medical attention.
uh! Bruno Rodrigues finishes strong with a right foot from outside the area and sends close to Saulo’s cross.
Leo starts the game better in search of the goal.
Labandeira receives from Vagner Love on the right wing, crosses low diagonally to the middle of the area, but Juba arrives late.
Bruno Rodrigues crosses from the left wing from below and facilitates a hit by Chico.
FUCK!!! Cruzeiro’s mistake in the defensive field, Labandeira receives from Juba head on with the goal and finishes from below for Rafael Cabral’s great defense.
Marquinhos Cipriano crosses too hard from the left to the area and the ball is lost by the baseline.
Sport only lost one game as home team in this Serie B, but it was at Arena Pernambuco; on the Island is undefeated.
Fabinho crosses from the bottom line on the open right and Geovane Jesus goes up to get a header.
Sport squeezes Cruzeiro’s ball out.
Bruno Rodrigues hits Saulo’s left post with a submission from outside the area, but the move was stalled with Lincoln fouled in Thyere.
Speed game start. Transitions on both sides.
RAFAEL CABRAL! Eduardo receives from Fabinho with space on the right, arrives at the end and crosses from below to the inside. Vagner Love breaks when trying to kick with his right hand, Juba dominates on the left and finishes in the high for a good save by the visiting goalkeeper.
With Sabino suspended, Chico makes the double of defense alongside Thyere.
Wesley Gasolina tries to advance with the ball dominated by the right flank, but is fouled by Lucas Hernndez.
Denner feels shock in his head after the ball dispute with the opponent from above.
Brock arrives firmly on the left of the defensive area and cuts through the sideline in the dispute with Fabinho.
Cruzeiro wears a blue shirt and white callus. Sport in red and black.
Roll the ball on Retiro Island!
Teams on the lawn!
Sport comes from victory, playing away from home, 1×0 over Brusque.
With only three defeats in this Serie B, Cruzeiro has not lost in three months in the competition.
CRUISE (Paulo Pezzolano): Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wesley Gasolina; Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro and Marquinhos Cipriano; Bruno Rodrigues, Rafael Silva and Lincoln.
SPORT (Claudinei Oliveira): Saulo; Eduardo, Rafael Thyere, Chico and Lucas Hernndez; Ronaldo Henrique, Fabinho, Luciano Juba and Denner; Facundo Labandeira and Vagner Love.
Teams up!
FULL HOUSE! All 19,000 tickets were sold in advance for the upcoming duel.
Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF) officiates the game. In the VAR booth, the person in charge will be Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP).
With access and title guaranteed, Cruzeiro plays the final stretch in search of records. The Fox has 72 points, 15 more than the second place, Grmio.
In seventh position with 49 points, Sport seeks victory at home so as not to lose sight of the G4; are six points behind Vasco, fourth place.
In the first round, Cruzeiro beat Sport 2×1.
Hot afternoon in Recife with 28C at the moment.
Good evening! Follow the bids of Sport and Cruzeiro at the end of the 34th round of Serie B. The ball rolls at 16:00, in Ilha do Retiro.