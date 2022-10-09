Sport X Cruzeiro – Supersports

15

2 time Cipriano crosses from the left wing to the middle of the area, Daniel Jnior hits a header that is hampered by the defender and sends a right.

14

2 time Movement on the Sport bench.

13

2 time Leo’s side was hanging.

12

2 time Lucas Hernndez receives yellow for a cart from behind on Bruno Rodrigues.

11

2 time The goalkeeper of Sport was soft in the goal. Cruise decreases.

10

2 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Bruno Rodrigues is left with the leftover ball in the central half, short feint opening space for the right hand and kicks hard from below. Saulo lands in the left corner, only deflects it slightly and the ball hits the crossbar before going in.

10

2 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!!

9

2 time Labandeira puts a saving foot inside the area to avoid Marquinhos Cipriano’s submission.

8

2 time In the next round, Sport receives Vasco, while Cruzeiro receives Bahia.

7

2 time Claudinei Oliveira wants his team to shorten the opponent’s spaces.

6

2 time The home crowd boos Cruzeiro’s possession of the ball.

5

2 time SAUL! Sport’s goalkeeper lands well on the left footer to deflect Lincoln’s shot.

4

2 time Sport squeezes Cruzeiro’s ball out, which has difficulty.

3

2 time Cruzeiro came back more offensive in these first minutes. Sport on to counterattack.

two

2 time ALMOST AGAINST! Daniel Jnior crosses from the right with the left-hander, Fabinho disputes high with his opponent, plays backwards and sends close to Saulo’s post.

1

2 time UUHH! Marquinhos Cipriano scores well with Bruno Rodrigues on the left and crosses from the baseline. Daniel Jnior hits first with the left-hander, she grabs Thyere’s head and leaves.

1

2 time Teams return unchanged.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final stage!

48

1 time End of first half!

47

1 time Pedro Castro takes a corner from the left and the home defense eases in the small area.

46

1 time Juba crosses from the right wing with the left-hander and Geovane Jesus relieves.

45

1 time Fabinho receives a cross pass on the counterattack pulled from the inside, advances too much to the middle of the area and finishes already under pressure from the defense. Rafael Cabral falls into the corner and swerves out.

44

1 time Let’s go to 48.

43

1 time It was Love’s third goal in this Serie B.

42

1 time Bruno Rodrigues takes a free-kick from the left end towards the first post and Vagner Love cuts it with his head.

41

1 time Pedro Castro finishes from afar without much power and Thyere hits inside the area.

40

1 time The goal sets Retiro Island on fire again.

39

1 time GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!! Lucas Hernndez wins an iron foot with Jaj in the central midfielder of the attack and plays short with Vagner Love. The shirt 99 dominates taking it to the left, finishes without much low force and commands in the corner of Rafael Cabral.

39

1 time GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!!

38

1 time Cruzeiro turns the ball sideways at the end of the game.

37

1 time Daniel Jnior holds the ball too much in the front strip of the area with his back to the goal and Denner arrives to ward off the danger.

36

1 time Jaj comes in for Wesley’s spot.

35

1 time Wesley Gasoline falls in the attack and must also leave. Stretcher in the field.

34

1 time Sport fans sing happily on Ilha do Retiro.

33

1 time Sport slows down the offensive rhythm after the goal and Cruzeiro keeps the ball more.

32

1 time Daniel Junior replaces Rafa Silva.

31

1 time Eduardo Brock tries a strong left-handed kick from afar and sends a left from the goal.

30

1 time Problem in the side of the right knee of Rafa Silva, who is already on the bench.

29

1 time Cruzeiro’s number 17 limps out to finish medical care.

28

1 time Rafa Silva falls on the attack field with pain in his right leg.

27

1 time XIII! Eduardo Brock receives a short pass on the left side of the attack, but the ball passes under his foot and comes out.

26

1 time After this game, there are only four more rounds left for the end of Series B.

25

1 time Geovane Jesus tries a kick from the right half with his right hand and sends it far from the goal.

24

1 time Pezzolano asks his team to calm down on the edge of the field.

23

1 time Bruno Rodrigues tries to speed up the play in midfield, but ends up blocked by Thyere.

22

1 time Chico’s first goal of the season.

21

1 time Red-black party on Retiro Island!

20

1 time GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!! Juba takes a short corner from the right and leaves it with Eduardo. The winger crosses with space towards the second post, Chico comes from behind and has a strong test to beat goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

20

1 time GOOOLLL DO SPORT!!!

19

1 time J back the side of Fox.

18

1 time Wesley Gasoline feels a knock on his knee and leaves for medical attention.

17

1 time uh! Bruno Rodrigues finishes strong with a right foot from outside the area and sends close to Saulo’s cross.

16

1 time Leo starts the game better in search of the goal.

15

1 time Labandeira receives from Vagner Love on the right wing, crosses low diagonally to the middle of the area, but Juba arrives late.

14

1 time Bruno Rodrigues crosses from the left wing from below and facilitates a hit by Chico.

13

1 time FUCK!!! Cruzeiro’s mistake in the defensive field, Labandeira receives from Juba head on with the goal and finishes from below for Rafael Cabral’s great defense.

12

1 time Marquinhos Cipriano crosses too hard from the left to the area and the ball is lost by the baseline.

11

1 time Sport only lost one game as home team in this Serie B, but it was at Arena Pernambuco; on the Island is undefeated.

10

1 time Fabinho crosses from the bottom line on the open right and Geovane Jesus goes up to get a header.

9

1 time Sport squeezes Cruzeiro’s ball out.

8

1 time Bruno Rodrigues hits Saulo’s left post with a submission from outside the area, but the move was stalled with Lincoln fouled in Thyere.

7

1 time Speed ​​game start. Transitions on both sides.

6

1 time RAFAEL CABRAL! Eduardo receives from Fabinho with space on the right, arrives at the end and crosses from below to the inside. Vagner Love breaks when trying to kick with his right hand, Juba dominates on the left and finishes in the high for a good save by the visiting goalkeeper.

5

1 time With Sabino suspended, Chico makes the double of defense alongside Thyere.

4

1 time Wesley Gasolina tries to advance with the ball dominated by the right flank, but is fouled by Lucas Hernndez.

3

1 time Denner feels shock in his head after the ball dispute with the opponent from above.

two

1 time Brock arrives firmly on the left of the defensive area and cuts through the sideline in the dispute with Fabinho.

1

1 time Cruzeiro wears a blue shirt and white callus. Sport in red and black.

0

1 time Roll the ball on Retiro Island!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn!

0

1 time Sport comes from victory, playing away from home, 1×0 over Brusque.

0

1 time With only three defeats in this Serie B, Cruzeiro has not lost in three months in the competition.

0

1 time CRUISE (Paulo Pezzolano): Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wesley Gasolina; Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro and Marquinhos Cipriano; Bruno Rodrigues, Rafael Silva and Lincoln.

0

1 time SPORT (Claudinei Oliveira): Saulo; Eduardo, Rafael Thyere, Chico and Lucas Hernndez; Ronaldo Henrique, Fabinho, Luciano Juba and Denner; Facundo Labandeira and Vagner Love.

0

1 time Teams up!

0

1 time FULL HOUSE! All 19,000 tickets were sold in advance for the upcoming duel.

0

1 time Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF) officiates the game. In the VAR booth, the person in charge will be Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP).

0

1 time With access and title guaranteed, Cruzeiro plays the final stretch in search of records. The Fox has 72 points, 15 more than the second place, Grmio.

0

1 time In seventh position with 49 points, Sport seeks victory at home so as not to lose sight of the G4; are six points behind Vasco, fourth place.

0

1 time In the first round, Cruzeiro beat Sport 2×1.

0

1 time Hot afternoon in Recife with 28C at the moment.