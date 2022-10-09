Starlink signal drop causes panic among Ukrainians in combat

Starlink signal drop causes panic among Ukrainian troops during combat (Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops reported “catastrophic” outages from internet provider Starlink;

Country officials confirmed the desperation spread by the outages;

The signal drops occurred shortly after entering territory previously controlled by Russia.

Ukrainian troops reported “catastrophic” outages of Elon Musk’s Starlink internet provider during recent offensives against Russia, sparking widespread panic. According to the Financial Times, officials in the country confirmed the desperation spread by the disruptions, adding that they were reported in all regions where fighting took place.

Since Russia blocked Ukraine’s communications in the early days of the war, the Ukrainian military has had to rely on Starlink for various aspects of command and control. Recent service interruptions occurred shortly after entering territory previously controlled by Russia and, in many cases, severely impeded the army’s ability to advance.

Experts suspect the outages were due to Starlink’s attempts to stop Russia from using the technology, rather than cooperation with the Russians.

“It is absolutely clear to me that this is being done by Starlink representatives to prevent the use of their technology by the Russian occupation forces,” said Roman Sinicyn, coordinator of an organization seeking to donate more Starlink systems to Ukraine.

Thousands of Starlink terminals were funded by the US government for use in Ukraine and have played an essential role ever since. In addition to using the system to operate their drones, Ukrainian forces rely heavily on the service for communication as they have no other means of secure connection.

Elon Musk tweet causes controversy

Despite the decisive role the Starlink system has played in defending Ukraine, Musk has become the target of Ukrainian ire this week after he tweeted four conditions for achieving peace in the territory: “redo elections” in Russian-annexed regions, formalize Crimea as a part of Russia, ensure the supply of water to Crimea, and Ukraine remain neutral

The backlash to Musk was so intense that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself took to Twitter to accuse Musk of being “pro-Russia”, while a key adviser to the president photoshoped a photo of Musk held captive by Ukrainian forces.