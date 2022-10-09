Strong accident ends Porsche Cup race in Goiânia







The first race of Sprint Challenge gives Porsche Cup in goiânia ended early with a victory Josimar Júniorin the midst of a great scare caused by Nelson Marcondes Filho, who had a serious accident that led to the intervention of the safety car.

Marcondes came through the first sector of the track, trying to keep up with Raijan Mascarello, leader of the Sprint Challenge, who was in fifth place, when he ended up going straight through turn two at high speed.

He hit the guardrail, but it wasn’t enough to neutralize the speed, crossing the guardrail and stopping only at the security grate behind.

See below the moment of Nelson Marcondes’ beat:

The safety car was immediately triggered by race management, but the damage to the barriers was too extensive to allow the race to resume. With that, the checkered flag was given with five minutes left on the clock, giving Josimar Júnior his first overall victory in the Sprint Challenge.

Even before the race was over, the broadcast images showed Marcondes getting out of the car alone and walking towards the medical car without support. Shortly after, the pilot was back in the pits along with his family and, to show that everything was ok, he even went to the podium to participate in the delivery of the trophies.

In an interview with motorsport.com right after the end of the test, Marcondes gave his vision of the facts, stating that he still needs to understand what happened.

“I was vying for position with Raijan [Mascarello] and I was trying my best to follow his rhythm, and behind me was Daniel Correa, but there was a reasonable distance between us”.

“And at a certain point, in turn 2, which we call Cheirinho, a fast turn, with my feet locked… I don’t really know what happened, but the car just went straight and I stopped at the guardrail. We’re going to find out what happened.”

Marcondes also highlighted how this crash shows the safety of Porsche cars and the Goiânia circuit, and ends with a message about Sunday.

“The safety of the Porsche car and the racetrack is sensational. The energy has dissipated a lot, because it’s a fast part of the circuit. And I felt absolutely nothing. I’m zero and tomorrow there’s more”.

