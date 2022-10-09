Suarez details when and why he saw Messi ‘cry like never before’ and explains ‘brotherhood’ with Neymar and Argentine

Suárez gave an exclusive interview to the special that will soon be available on ESPN on Star+ in Brazil

Currently in National, Luis Suarez marked an era in Europe alongside Lionel Messi at the barcelona. And the Uruguayan revealed in an interview, which was given to a special content that will soon be available on ESPN on Star+ in Brazilwhen he saw the Argentine go to tears.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

‘El Pistolero‘ told backstage of his last days wearing the blaugrana shirt. With his departure imminent, the Argentine ace could not hold back the tears due to the separation with the duo who had been working alongside him for six seasons.

“At that time I saw Messi cry like never before, we were all affected by this situation, I was devastated to see what was happening with the club where he grew up. Even today I wonder why things happened this way, but at least I had the chance to go out and be happy in the Madrid’s athletic“, he began by saying.

“I arrived to train with the best face and ready to work, but Barcelona insisted on keeping me separate from Leo working alone. This was a hard time coming home to cry everyday, it hurt my situation to see how they left Messi alone as if what was happening was our fault“, he added.

In addition to Messi, Suárez formed the attacking trio with Neymarthe famous MSN. About the partnership of the three, the Uruguayan opened the game about the fraternity he builds with the other two stars from the pillar of sincerity.

“When I arrived at barça, I told Leo that my only goal was to win, not to steal anyone’s position. From that moment Leo knew that I was speaking the truth to him and from that moment we formed a bond of brotherhood with Leo and Neymar..”