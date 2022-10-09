The end is near? When should the pandemic that stopped the world end – 10/09/2022

Thirty months. This was the interval between the day that the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, on March 11, 2020, and the day that the director-general of the institution, Tedros Adhanom, said: that one could already see the end of this state of emergency that affected the functioning of human life on the planet.

As is necessary in such cases, Adhanom relied on numbers to issue such a statement. In an interview with the international press on September 14, 2022, he highlighted that the number of weekly deaths in the world due to covid-19 was, for the first time, lower than in March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said.

“A marathon runner doesn’t stop running when he sees the finish line. He runs harder, with all the energy he still has. We should do that too: we can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. the worst time to stop running.”

The sharp decline in cases around the world is a direct consequence of two factors: mass vaccination carried out in most countries and the natural evolution of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which tends to become less aggressive with each variant.

There is no magic number (of cases or deaths) to determine the beginning or end of a pandemic. “According to the definition of a pandemic, the end of it is when the infectious agent in question no longer has the reach and impact that it has today in several countries and populations”, defines biomedical Melanie Fontes-Dutra, a professor at Unisinos (Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos) and coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network.

Before or after the WHO declares the end of the pandemic, countries have the autonomy to determine when the public health emergency can be considered extinct in their territories.

The WHO has not yet made the statement, but the United States, for example, has taken the lead and considers that the worst is over. “We’re still working hard, but the pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden declared on September 18. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro revoked decrees to combat the pandemic on May 23.

“It is expected that the virus will continue circulating, precisely because of the possibilities of other animals susceptible to it. Therefore, we can see an increase in cases in some regions, especially those with low vaccine coverage against the infectious agent”, says Fontes-Dutra.

Imbalance

The lack of equity in the distribution and access to vaccines around the world is still a problem. On the one hand, there are countries with wide vaccination coverage, such as the United Arab Emirates (with 99% of the population immunized), Chile (92.4% of those vaccinated), Cuba (88.2%) and Brazil (81%). At the other end of this ranking, however, the picture of a completely uneven map: Haiti has only 1.9% of the population vaccinated, Congo, 3.2%, and Burundi, 0.2%.

Founder of the Instituto Questão de Ciência, microbiologist Natalia Pasternak recalls that decreeing the end of the pandemic involves technical and political criteria – and that means dismantling global efforts to contain and prevent the virus.

“Declaring the end of the state of emergency involves finalizing several political and social issues, of the commitment of the countries. From case notifications to investments in preventive measures, in vaccines, in consortia to help poorer countries”, lists the expert. “All this needs to be taken into account. It’s not an easy decision, it’s not just how much the virus circulates.”

If the numbers indicate that we are close to this happy ending, however, the difficulties are numerous. “Technically, it is very difficult to define what the end of a pandemic is, because the criteria are both technical and political. And the social consequences are very serious”, explains Pasternak.

“Who worldwide declares the end of the pandemic is the WHO, just as it was the WHO who declared the beginning of the pandemic. To do this, it assesses whether the pandemic still deserves to be called a pandemic. pandemic.”

In Pasternak’s analysis, the pandemic is certainly at a stage close to its end, although it is difficult to pinpoint the end point. “This is because we are at a stage where the most worrying thing is no longer solving the issue of serious illness, hospitalization, death. And we managed to effectively solve the problem mainly with mass vaccination, in much of the world“, it says.

post-pandemic

After the dreamed end of the pandemic, the guard cannot be completely let down. Yes, that story that humanity will never be the same is still valid. On the one hand, it is necessary to assess and treat survivors with physical or psychological sequelae.

In addition, recalls Pasternak, it is important that vaccines are applied, especially with the probable feasibility of a nasal vaccine, which would be able to contain the transmission.

The hard lessons learned in these almost three years also need to be used, both to fight other diseases and to prevent future pandemics.

“I reinforce that endemics can also be dangerous, such as malaria and tuberculosis that affect many populations today”, emphasizes Fontes-Dutra. “If covid becomes an endemic, it is our behaviors now that will determine its future.”