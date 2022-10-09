The hammer that affects agribusiness multinationals – 10/08/2022 – Elio Gaspari

The hammer is beaten: the agribusiness multinationals, as well as the large operators in this market, will commit not to buy soy from deforested areas of the Brazilian cerrado from January 2025.

The commitment will be announced at the next COP-27 meeting, to be held in Egypt in November. It’s a shot of tens of billions of dollars in soy exports from the cerrado.

As the date for the embargo affects land that will be deforested from January 2025 onwards, the initiative could result in a race to legal clearings over the next two years.

A retroactive commitment is being concocted in Europe’s environmental discussions, whereby the embargo can be extended even to legally deforested land from 2020.

Fundamentalism and the inaction of the Brazilian government — a proud pariah — throw a part of agribusiness into the laps of Chinese buyers.

As was seen a year ago in the case of animal proteins, Chinese buyers will be presented with a mechanism by which they can invoke environmental protection measures to bar ships with soy. It is enough to claim that there is damn soy in the cargo.