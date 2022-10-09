The only survivor of the massacre of 24 children in Thailand: ‘She had no idea what had happened’

  • Laura Bicker and Suchada Phoisaat
  • From BBC News in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand

Emmy, 3, is the only child survivor of a daycare that was raided by a sniper.
Emmy, 3, is the only child survivor of a daycare that was raided by a sniper.

Three-year-old Emmy was taking a nap with her best friend at her day care center in northeast Thailand when a gunman broke in with a shotgun, pistol and knife.

The class, 11 kids similar in age to Emmy, had spent the previous hours drawing and painting. At around 10 am (local time), the teachers sent pictures of the children to their parents – they were happy and smiling.

Two hours later, at nap time, former police officer Panya Kamrab broke into the premises. Witnesses say he first shot daycare workers, including an eight-month pregnant teacher, before entering three preschool classrooms.

He murdered all of Emmy’s classmates in their sleep.

