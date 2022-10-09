The only survivor of the massacre of 24 children in Thailand: ‘She had no idea what had happened’

Laura Bicker and Suchada Phoisaat

From BBC News in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand

5 hours ago

photo caption, Emmy, 3, is the only child survivor of a daycare that was raided by a sniper.

Three-year-old Emmy was taking a nap with her best friend at her day care center in northeast Thailand when a gunman broke in with a shotgun, pistol and knife.

The class, 11 kids similar in age to Emmy, had spent the previous hours drawing and painting. At around 10 am (local time), the teachers sent pictures of the children to their parents – they were happy and smiling.

Two hours later, at nap time, former police officer Panya Kamrab broke into the premises. Witnesses say he first shot daycare workers, including an eight-month pregnant teacher, before entering three preschool classrooms.

He murdered all of Emmy’s classmates in their sleep.

It is unclear how she managed to survive. But Emmy was found awake, next to the bodies of her little friends.

“She had no idea what was happening when she woke up,” says her grandfather, Somsak Srithong, in an interview with the BBC at the family’s home.

“She thought her friends were still sleeping. A policeman covered her face with a cloth and carried her away from all the blood.”

Rescue teams took Emmy to the second floor of the school to preserve her from the horror scene. Then they searched the other two rooms, hoping to find more survivors.

Emmy, however, is the only one of the three rooms invaded by the shooter in the city of Nong Bua Lamphu, last Thursday (6/10). In total, 37 people died, including the attacker’s wife and stepson. Twenty-four of those dead are children. The attacker committed suicide.

“I feel so grateful that she survived. I hugged her so tight when I saw her,” Somsak says of Emmy.

Emmy’s mother, Panompai Srithong, works in Bangkok during the week. Upon learning that all the children at the daycare had died, she had to be convinced that her daughter was alive.

“When I finally had a video call with Emmy, I felt blessed with the relief,” she says.

But the small town is now filled with devastated families. Emmy’s grandparents have been having a hard time explaining what happened to the little girl.

As her relatives chat with the BBC, she plays in the backyard wearing her Hello Kitty boots. She often asks about her best friend, Pattarawut, whose nickname was Taching. The girl was also three years old.

The two always took naps together, with their feet pressed together.

Emmy also has fond memories of daycare and dreamed of being like her teachers.

“Her grandmother ended up telling her that her friends from the daycare had died, along with the teachers, and that the daycare is closed,” says her mother.

“She likes to go to school every day. We have to repeat to her that the daycare has closed. She is too young to understand the concept of death.”

Funeral rites and Buddhist prayers for the victims are taking place at several temples across the city, to mark the beginning of a three-day mourning.

The reason for the attack is still unknown. Police say Kamrab was fired from his job with the security forces in June for drug use.

On the same day as the attack, he had appeared at a court hearing on a meth trade charge. The verdict in his case was due the next day.

The small rural community in northeast Thailand is trying to support bereaved families. But many have also questioned the country’s wide availability of weapons – there is about one firearm for every seven Thai citizens, according to Reuters, and 40% of those weapons are illegal – as well as the growing problem related to drug use.

“Parents ask themselves, ‘Where is the safe place for children?’ I’m so sad, and I beg the authorities to beef up our security,” says Veerachai Srithong, Emmy’s uncle.