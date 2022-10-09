The Rock talks about US presidential candidacy rumors

Rumor, considered serious in the United States, emerged after a comment on a program last year.

Reproduction / Twitter / @wbpictures_br

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has ruled out running for president of the United States in the upcoming election



The actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson50, commented for the first time on the rumor that he would run in the next presidential elections in United States. Initially, the subject may seem like a simple joke. However, the rumor is considered serious in the country. In 2021, the actor said on the Sunday Today (NBC) show that he was thinking about running for office. On this same occasion, the actor was named by Americans as the celebrity they wanted to see leading the United States. However, in participation in the program Sunday Morning (CBS), the speech was different and he disregarded the possibility. The artist stated that the priority is his daughters. “I will say this because it requires another side. I love our country and everyone who lives in it. But I also love my role as a father. The most important thing for me is being a father. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” said the actor that he is the father of three girls. In short, holding an important position would force him to stay away from his family. “I know what it was like to be on the road so busy, I was away for many years with my first child — at critical ages and times for her. And that would be what the presidency would do. So my priority is my daughters. Of course, a CEO role would be great, but what I want most right now is to be the father of my daughters.”