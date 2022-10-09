the select group that Haaland can enter and unseat with Premier League hat-tricks

With the Norwegian star on the rise, Manchester City face Southampton this Saturday (8), at 11 am (GMT), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+

At 22 years old, Erling Haaland is already making history in English football. newcomer to Manchester Citythe Norwegian star already accumulates impressive numbers.

The expectation is that he will swing the nets this Saturday (8) against southamptonat 11:00 am (Brasília time), at home, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

So far Haaland has noted 14 goals in eight departures from Premier Leagueincluding three consecutive hat tricks at Etihad Stadium.

With the feat, shirt 9 became the first league player manage to score the famous triplet in three consecutive games inside their stadium.

And by all indications, Haaland shouldn’t stop there… That’s because shirt 9 can enter the select list of players who have accomplished the most feat in league history.

The record is Kun Aguerothat have 12 total hat tricks. If you manage to keep the current average, for example, Haaland could easily overtake him this season..

Just behind the Argentine, appears the legendary Alan Shearerwith 11 triplets. He still holds the record for the highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 260 goals scored.

in third place is Robbie Fowler. the idol of Liverpool noted 9 hat tricks in English Premier League throughout your career.

The list still appears names like the world champion Thierry Henryand Harry Kane, from tottenham, Haaland’s direct rival. both have 8 triplets each.

Check out the select list of players who scored the most hat-tricks in Premier League history: