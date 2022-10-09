The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19

Page with all the information regarding the 19th episode – “Variant” – of the 11th season of The Walking Dead.

Eugene flees and Mercer is tasked with finding him. Aaron’s group faces a complication on the road.

English title: variant

Title in Portuguese: Variant

Written by: Vivian Tse

Directed by: Karen Gaviola

Cast: Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Cailey Fleming (Judith), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter), Christian Serratos (Rosita Espinosa), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel Stokes), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cooper Andrews (Jerry) and more.

Duration: 45 minutes

International Premiere (AMC+): October 9, 2022

International Premiere (AMC TV): October 16, 2022

Debut in Brazil: October 16, 2022

After the overwhelming presence of locusts, an even greater force is reaching out to every member of every community. With Commonwealth flags flying over the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there is no time to strategize for those on the road. It’s a race against time to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can exact his revenge.

Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Pamela Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, her hopes to create a better, more equal life for everyone could put everything in jeopardy. With the huge debt our group has and no other viable place to live, simply moving out was never an option. But if the next step fails, staying isn’t an option either.

What they are about to embark on will only attract more danger with great consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes within the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught up in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is approaching a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of your individual journeys add up to one, or will it divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the sinister population of walkers. Not everyone will survive, but for some, the undead are still alive.