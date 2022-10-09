Theories about what (or who) caused the Crimea bridge to explode | World

What is known about what caused the dramatic explosion last Saturday (8/10) of the Kerch bridge, which links Russia to Crimea? There are many theories, not all of them very believable.

Russia quickly indicated that it was a bomb in a truck, but did not name culprits.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine’s celebration of the episode indicated it was of a “terrorist nature” – but she did not directly implicate Kiev in the case.

Security camera footage posted on social media shows a truck – allegedly coming from the Russian city of Krasnodar, an hour away from the bridge – moving across the bridge at the time of the explosion.

Russian officials say the vehicle belonged to Samir Yusubov, 25, and that a relative of his, Makhir Yusubov, was the driver.

But a detailed analysis of the footage seems to indicate that the truck may have had nothing to do with the explosion.

The scenes show a huge fireball just behind – and to the side – of the truck as it climbs the raised part of the bridge.

The speed with which the truck bomb theory has spread in Russian circles raises suspicion. This suggests that the Kremlin prefers the idea of ​​an act of terrorism to a more alarming possibility: that it was an audacious act of sabotage carried out by Ukraine.

“I’ve seen a lot of explosive devices for large vehicles. It doesn’t seem to be the case here,” a former member of the British Armed Forces, who specializes in explosives, tells the BBC.

A more plausible explanation, he says, is that there was a massive explosion under the bridge – possibly triggered by explosives carried by a maritime drone.

“Bridges are generally designed to withstand the overhead load and also a certain amount of weight from the sides, because of the wind,” the former British officer adds. “They’re generally not designed to withstand bottom-up loading. I think that was exploited in offense.”

Some observers noticed that, in one of the videos of the security cameras, something that looks like waves from a small boat appears near one of the pillars of the bridge, fractions of a second before the explosion.

What is the bridge between Russia and Crimea like and why is it important in the war in Ukraine

Russian attack kills 17 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine says

What kind of boat could it be?

2 of 2 Scenes of the part of the bridge burned after the explosion; Russia did not directly blame Ukraine, which did not take responsibility either. Scenes of the part of the bridge burned after the explosion; Russia did not directly blame Ukraine, which did not take responsibility either.

On September 21, images circulating on Russian social media showed a mysterious unmanned boat that appeared on the shores of the Russian naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea.

It appeared to be a large kayak, covered in senors and a periscope-like device. According to local press reports, the vessel was taken to sea and detonated.

“A part of an unmanned vehicle has been discovered,” the pro-Russian governor of Sevastopol said at the time. “After an assessment, the apparatus was destroyed at sea by an explosion. No one was injured.”

This was not the first report to circulate suggesting that Ukraine had access to this type of clandestine equipment.

“There are well-founded reports indicating that Ukrainians have used remote-controlled vehicles for both surveillance and attack,” the British explosives expert told the BBC.

If this is how Ukraine managed to attack the Kerch Bridge, hundreds of kilometers from territory still controlled by the Ukrainian government, then it is one of the most ambitious operations carried out by Kiev in the war so far.

But apart from some unofficial reports in the Ukrainian capital, no one agrees with the theory.

Indeed, in a speech on Saturday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Mykhailo Podolyak, appeared to endorse the Russian truck bomb theory – and said the explosion was the result of infighting between different wings of Russian security forces. .

“Answers must be sought in Russia,” he declared. “This (explosion) is a concrete manifestation of the disputes between the FSB (Russian domestic intelligence service), private military agents on the one hand and the Ministry of Defense and officials of the Russian Federation on the other.”

Could it be that Podolyak knew something no one else knew? Or is he trolling Moscow, on top of recent Russian battlefield losses in Ukraine?

So far, it is not known.

As with previous episodes — including the sinking of the Moskva, a key Russian fleet vessel in the Black Sea, and the mysterious attack that devastated a Russian air base in Crimea in August — Kiev has preferred to let theories circulate unanswered.

It is part of a successful information campaign being waged by Ukraine, alongside the military effort since the beginning of the war in February. The campaign, so far, appears to have paid off.