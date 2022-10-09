These are the most dangerous apps on the Play Store; it’s better not to download

Unsurprisingly, even official stores like the App Store and Play Store have numerous applications that are infected by viruses. Many of them have already been banned from these platforms, but it is almost impossible to control everything that enters. Knowing that these dangerous applications can cause a lot of harm to users, we have prepared a list for you to know which of them you should not download or will need to remove immediately.

Dangerous apps present in the Play Store

Even the most harmless-looking tools on the Google store can hide some malware, as cybercriminals keep finding clever ways to incorporate this malicious software into apps that are popular and, at least at first, promise to help people with something. .

More than 190 apps available for Android containing a type of malware called “Harley” have been installed by users since 2020. Harley is capable of stealing money through expensive subscription plans. No wonder you have to be very careful with it!

Similar to another called Joker, cybercriminals who use Harley to infect devices with the Android operating system. How does it happen in practice? They download regular apps from the Play Store store, then insert malicious code and load these “new” apps back under a different name.

In this way, the altered tools still have the features of the original versions, they are listed on their Play Store pages, so most users do not suspect anything and end up downloading the infected version.

While there is an estimate that the number of downloads of these dangerous apps is 4.8 million, the truth is that the actual number could be much higher. Once installed, the malware begins to collect data about the person’s device, as well as the network it is connected to. This switches the device from Wi-Fi to a mobile network, so Harley contacts the C&C servers to create a list of paid subscriptions to subscribe to.

Subsequently, the malware opens subscriber websites through an invisible window and enters the victim’s mobile number. It can even enter any confirmation code sent via text message. Ultimately, this is how victims sign up for subscription services without even noticing.

How to avoid this type of malware?

To protect yourself, it is important to seek online reviews before downloading apps, as store reviews can be false. You can also check if Google Play Protect is enabled on your smartphone, as it can scan all your apps for traces of malicious software.