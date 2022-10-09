This is what can happen if your cell phone is plugged in when it rains

The cell phone is plugged in and charging. Out of nowhere, a heavy rain starts. What do you do? Do you leave the device connected to the power or disconnect the charger to continue using the device? If you answered the second option, it is a sign that you have been doing the right thing. Know the risks of leaving your cell phone plugged in while it’s raining.

Read more: How to have a light cell phone that runs apps without crashing? check out

Some people think that caution only involves older devices, but no. All cell phones that are left plugged in while it rains can suffer losses and even put home residents at risk.

Cell phone plugged in while it’s raining: stop it now!

This habit is very common, but many people don’t realize that leaving equipment connected to power while it’s raining is an unnecessary risk. The tip is to always take the loader off the connection in this context.

The practice mentioned above can damage the life of the devices. Even if the rain is not accompanied by lightning, the guideline is always to unplug your cell phone. Why risk it, right?

If the winds are strong, they can damage the power grid. Devices that are connected can also be harmed. The same is true for some household appliances.

The situation is even worse if the rain is accompanied by lightning. In such cases, the network can also be hit. This will make it possible for a discharge to be conducted through the wires. If this happens, the cell phone and all other devices that are connected to the outlet can burn.

In case of short circuits due to heavy rain, people can also be hit, so be extra careful. The trick is to unplug the appliances. Don’t even think about using the cell phone you’re charging!

Surely your mother or grandmother has already made these alerts. It is very likely that you even minimized the risks, but know that they are right. Now you are aware, no leaving your phone connected to the power when it’s raining, no matter how harmless it seems.

According to experts, using a connected cell phone can cause the battery to explode and even increase the risk of shocks electrical. Depending on the electrical discharge, there is even a risk of death.