Tiago Ramos gets aggressive when he consumes alcohol

Tiago Ramos “goes from 0 to 100 very fast” when he consumes alcohol. This is how confinement colleague Lucas Santos, 22, described the digital influencer after the pedestrian was missing for hours and almost gave up on “A Fazenda 14” (Record TV) during the party held on September 30th. The episodes of lack of control followed by punishments happen from the first week of the program.

The drastic changes in the peon’s behavior, however, have been drawing the public’s attention and raising debates about his safety and the other participants in the rural reality. The model became nationally known after engaging in a relationship full of back and forth with Nadine Gonçalves, mother of player Neymar Jr.

“We never got to talk about it. We used to go out and drink a lot. But ever since I met him, [ele] always had this problem with alcohol. Tiago without alcohol is totally different from Tiago with alcohol. I’ve seen boring situations. Situations that anyone who has this problem with alcohol would do”, said Gean Oliveira, player and friend of Ramos, in a conversation with splash.

According to Oliveira, the two met in 2019, in Villafranca de los Barros, Spain, and would have shared the same room for about four months. The player claimed to have followed some of these moments of out of control. “We’ve almost gotten into a big fight. If he’s following along, his jealousy attacks. He gets aggressive. [Situações] to break a bottle, scream and explode with anything”, he added.

One of the episodes of jealousy even happened during a party between mutual friends. “He was with a person we knew at a party. He was jealous of the person dancing with us, of talking to us. But nothing more. He would start saying, ‘Oh, you’re into them.’ These things… And the DR started. Nothing more than words. There have been other situations that I prefer not to mention.”

The friend highlighted, however, the qualities of the influencer when he does not drink alcohol. “Aside from that, Tiago is a very nice person, he likes to share his life with his friends. Going out and having fun. He’s very relaxed. He’s always willing to help do things, go out to meet people. A very calm person. Like everyone else, he has his good and bad sides.”

What does the model entrepreneur say?

Jairo Marques, Tiago Ramos’s manager, denies the information. According to the model’s representative, “there is no record, no fact or proof that Tiago breaks everything or attacks people.” Marques states that the pawn “always does something self-harming” when he loses control and that problems with alcohol have already been admitted by him within the confinement.

“Tiago does have problems. He is very sensitive to alcohol. Everyone has seen it and he himself has admitted it at the Farm. Tiago is shy, but when he drinks, he lets go, he gets happy and funny. goes beyond his limits or is provoked, he gets excited”, explained the businessman in contact with the report. Questioned, Jairo Marques said that Tiago is undergoing medical follow-up, but did not give other details about the treatment.

Sought, Record TV did not return the contact until the publication of this article. The station’s staff was asked about the support given to the participant and whether they were aware of the problems faced by the model when she invited him to the reality show. In addition, it was asked whether there is any expectation of change in the selection criteria. The space remains open.

Dating with Nadine and the controversies

Tiago Ramos gained national recognition after assuming a relationship with Nadine Gonçalves, mother of Neymar Jr., in April 2020. The relationship was marked by ups and downs and some controversies. Days after the first publication together, came the first breakup and rumors that Tiago had been involved with other men before engaging in romance. The alleged bisexual relationship, however, would not have been the reason for Nadine’s family to disapprove of the then couple. They would have been uncomfortable with the alleged search for fame on the part of the model.

In the same year, the boy suffered a domestic accident at the house of his then companion. At the time, the information was confirmed by the press office of Neymar’s mother. An ambulance from Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) was called to take care of Tiago, who was treated at the scene and sent to Santa Casa de Santos. Despite confirming what happened, the advisory, however, did not explain what caused the domestic accident. The team also denied that there was a fight or aggression between the couple.

Earlier this month, iG columnist Gabriel Perline published reports of an alleged ex-boyfriend of the model. The man, who declined to be identified, described Tiago as “aggressive and uncontrolled when he drinks.” Also according to the publication, he would have expressed fear for the safety of the other participants of the reality of Record TV.