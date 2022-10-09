Tiquinho decides again and rejoices with Botafogo: “I haven’t been happy for some time” | botafogo

Botafogo won the fourth consecutive match away from home in the Brazilian Championship. The victory by 1 to 0, in Morumbi, came out in a penalty goal at the end of the game against São Paulo – in the beat of Tiquinho Soares.

The result left Alvinegro, momentarily, in eighth position, with 43 points, in the fight for the classification phase for Libertadores. There are seven matches without being defeated in the Brazilian.

Decisive again for Botafogo, Tiquinho completed seven games with Alvinegro – five wins and four goals scored. The player regretted the condition of the lawn, but recalled that the Botafogo group “never gives up” and went after another positive result.

– Our group has been growing, has been showing it in the matches and today in front of a giant. We will take home three very important points – said Tiquinho.

About the performance in particular, he said he preferred to value the group, but he vented:

– I’m very happy to wear this shirt. I haven’t been happy for some time, I didn’t have that happiness of training with the will, of playing with the will. Our group is to be congratulated today. I’m fine and focused, but I always need to emphasize our group – repeated the player from Paraíba, who came from Greece to Alvinegro.

