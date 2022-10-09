Tourist tries to escape after breaking statue in Vatican; understand the case

Traveling is always very pleasant and enriching for most people. Being able to rest and discover new places is essential and important in anyone’s life. When these ideas align, the perfect combo is created. The traveler’s destination also has something to gain, as the visits make the economy spin and spread the culture to different people. An American tourist recently visited the Vatican, but his trip did not have a happy ending.

understand what happened

During the summer, the number of tourists on the continent is relatively higher in the vast majority of European countries. An American tourist who was passing through the Vatican on Wednesday, 5, broke two ancient Roman sculptures. The situation happened at Chiaramonti around lunchtime.

This museum in question had around 1,000 ancient statues and describes itself as “one of the finest collections of Roman portraits” in the world. Now two of these sculptures have been destroyed by the citizen whose future is uncertain. One of the sculptures was knocked over in anger. The other fell as the man tried to flee the scene.

The story began when the American between the ages of 45 and 50 demanded to see the Pope. At least that’s what the newspaper II Messaggero points out. When the demand was denied, he threw the sculpture to the ground. As he tried to run away, he knocked another sculpture to the ground. The artworks were taken to the museum’s internal workshop to be evaluated, but the newspaper pointed out that the sculptures are “secondary” works of art, not the most famous.

Uncertain future for the museum’s broken artworks

According to the director of the press office of the Vatican Museums, Matteo Alessandrini, the man was in the corridor of the museum where there were more than 100 statues and busts. “The busts were fixed to the shelves with a nail, but if you pull them down hard, they will come loose,” Alessandrini said during his interview with CNN.

“He dropped one and then the other. The guards came immediately, stopped him and handed him over to Vatican police, who brought him in for questioning. At around 5:30 pm, he was handed over to the Italian authorities,” explained the director. “Both busts were damaged, but there was nothing particularly serious. One lost part of his nose and ear. The head of the other one came off the pedestal”, he completed when finishing.