Tracking your boyfriend via WhatsApp is possible: we teach you how!

A lot of people don’t know, but it’s possible to track someone and find out where that person is just using WhatsApp. Have you ever heard of this possibility? Despite being a little used resource, it is easier than it looks. If you are interested, learn all the steps to start using the messenger as a tracker.

This is possible with the help of technology geolocation. It is getting simpler and easier to identify where a person is. Among the possible ways, we have WhatsApp as a tool. You don’t need to install anything else.

First of all, you will need internet access. Both people depend on her: who will track and who will be tracked. It is also necessary to have the device’s geolocation signal (GPS) activated at all times.

For this, you must ask the person to share with you the position they are in. We are talking about location sharing here. It is available in three different durations: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

track someone by Whatsapp It may actually be an additional security boost. Want an example? If your boyfriend is going to hit the road and you want to know where he goes, just ask for this share.

Remembering that while the application function is activated, it is possible to find out where the subject is at that moment. Here’s how simple it is to use the tool as a resource to track someone you care about:

android

Access the WhatsApp chat with whom the location will be shared;

Tap the paperclip icon. Then select the “Location” option;

Then you can choose “Real-time location”;

Go to “Continue”.

Ready! THE localization exact will be in the chat of the conversation as a map frame. To keep track of everything, your contact just needs to tap on the image and accept “View real-time location”.

iOS

Open the conversation;

Next, tap the “+” icon;

Click on “Location”;

Select the time you want to share the information;

Then send it on the arrow icon.

And just like that this geolocation was shared.