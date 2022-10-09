Two Palestinians Die in Operation by Israeli Forces in the Occupied West Bank | World

Two Palestinians died and others were injured on Saturday by Israeli army fire during an operation in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that “two citizens were shot dead by the occupation [israelense] in Jenin”, in the north of the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967. The victims are Ahmad Daraghmeh, 16, and Mahmoud al Sous, 18.

Another 11 Palestinians were also injured, three of whom are in a serious condition, the statement added.

Two Palestinian teenagers are killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank

The Israeli army said its troops carried out an operation in the region to arrest a 25-year-old Palestinian suspected of belonging to the Islamic Jihad armed group and of shooting soldiers.

“During the operation, dozens of Palestinians threw explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at Israeli soldiers, who were shot at,” the army said in a statement. “The soldiers responded with live ammunition against the armed suspects,” he added.

For Islamic Jihad, the two young men killed are “martyrs”.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces also fired on journalists during the operation.

In another incident on Wednesday, two journalists were injured during an Israeli operation in Deir al Hatab, east of Nablus, in which a Palestinian was killed.

In response to today’s attack in Jenin, the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, praised the “resistance in the West Bank” in the face of the “weakness” of the Israeli army, which “needs to mobilize all its military planes and helicopters to stop a single person”.

In recent months, the Israeli army has carried out frequent, often deadly, incursions into Jenin and other parts of the West Bank, primarily targeting Palestinian militants. Dozens of Palestinians died, including combatants and civilians.

The increase in violence in the West Bank coincides with Israel’s electoral campaign for the November 1 elections and with internal tensions in the Palestinian territories, where many young people accuse the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), led by Mahmoud Abbas, of not opposing to the operations of Israeli forces.