Two Russians flee by sea to Alaska to avoid being sent to war – Observer

Two Russian citizens fled by sea to Alaska in an attempt to escape the partial mobilization decreed by Moscow. Traveling by boat, the two men crossed the Bering Sea and washed up on a beach near a small community on São Lourenço Island, about 40 kilometers from Russian territory, and immediately applied for asylum to the local authorities.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski’s spokeswoman said in an email sent to the Associated Press that “Russian citizens have confirmed that they fled from a coastal village in the east of the country to avoid mandatory military service.” .

This is far from the only case of Russian citizens fleeing since the decree of partial mobilization of 300,000 soldiers in reserve to the front in Ukraine. Sources within Putin’s government told Forbes Russia that around 700,000 men have already fled the country, figures the Kremlin denies. Most have fled to neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland, this being the first reported case of flight to Alaska.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

The governor of Alaska, one of the 50 American states, has already said that this is an isolated case. “We are not waiting for a continuous flow of refugees to start arriving”he said at a press conference.

Authorities have already urged no one else to attempt the journey, due to the inherent danger of the journey, as well as reports that a winter storm will hit the region in the coming weeks.

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan said in a statement that “this incident makes two things clear: first, the Russian people do not want to wage this war of Putin against Ukraine. Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, the state has a vital role to play in American national security“.

Several senators have also publicly expressed their concern about internal security in what is the US state geographically closest to Russia. Moscow has been increasing its presence in the region, with several vessels and military air assets sighted in the Bering Sea in recent months.