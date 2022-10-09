Ukraine gaining ground and Russia minimizing damage. So goes the war – News

What is the news of the war?

Ukraine continues to reclaim villages and square kilometers in its quest to drive Russian troops out of occupied areas.

Today, Kiev announced that it managed to conquer more than 400 square kilometers in the Kherson region in less than a week. Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed in late September — the other three being Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporijia.

Ukrainian troops have been active on all fronts since their counter-offensive began in early September and have already recovered part of Kherson and important logistical axes such as Izium, Kupiansk and Liman. In this last locality, in the east, the troops of Moscow were practically surrounded.

Since October 1, Ukrainian forces have claimed the retaking of 29 cities from Russian hands. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of Novovoskresenske, Novogrygorivka and Petropavlivka to Kiev’s control.

Signs on the ground continue to show that Russia is losing ground and control of the front.

Second a report by the Wall Street Journalthe main supplier of weapons to Ukraine in recent weeks has been Russia, such is the amount of arsenal abandoned with the withdrawal of Russian forces.

More than weapons, Russian troops have left behind tanks, howitzers and combat vehicles, the vast majority in good condition, which suggests that the abandonment was made by soldiers who gave up fighting even before doing so.

According to some accounts made by the Dutch defense analysis and war research website Oryx, Ukraine will have captured in recent weeks more than 400 Russian battle tanks, 92 self-propelled howitzers, 445 infantry fighting vehicles, close to 200 vehicles. combat tanks and 44 multi-launch rocket systems.

Of course, Ukraine has also lost armaments to Russia, but, again according to Oryx, so far Ukrainian troops have not lost to the Russians, having lost ‘only’ 109 tanks, 15 self-propelled guns and 63 infantry fighting vehicles since the start of the war in February.

And the Russians?



They deny the setbacks, or prefer to focus the information in a damage control logic. The Moscow army, for example, assured in its daily report that “the enemy was pushed back from the defense line of Russian troops” in the same region of Kherson where the Ukrainians reported advances.

According to Moscow, Ukrainian forces deployed four tactical battalions to this front and “made several attempts to break through Russian defences” near Dudchany, Sukhanove, Sadok and Bruskinskoye.

Russia, at the moment, no longer controls, at least in its entirety, any of the four zones it annexed. This does not prevent Vladimir Putin from announcing that the military situation is “stabilizing” for the Russian side.

From the Kremlin also departed the denial of the advance figure of more than 700 thousand Russian citizens who will have already left Russia to avoid mobilization. “This appears to be a hoax,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“I don’t think these news should be taken seriously,” said the spokesman, who assured that the number of people who left the country after the announcement of the mobilization “is far” from being as high as the press suggests. Peskov also assured that the lost territories will be “recovered”.

And by the way, what’s new?

The impact of Russian actions on civilian populations continues to be measured. In Kherson, more than 530 civilian bodies have been exhumed. in territories reconquered from Russian forces in the northeast of the country since the beginning of the counteroffensive by its armed forces, the Kharkiv police announced today.

This figure — which includes bodies exhumed from a forest near Izium, where some 440 unmarked graves were found after the Russians’ departure on September 16 — is made up of “226 women, 260 men, 19 children and 29 others.” people whose sex has not yet been determined,” said the head of the investigation department of the Kharkiv police, Serhiy Bolvinov.

Furthermore, the news from Zaporijia is still not very encouraging. A new bombardment left three dead and seven wounded.

The risk of catastrophe that remains near the nuclear power plant in this region led the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to travel to Kiev before leaving for Moscow.

Grossi — who advocates the creation of a “protection zone” around the nuclear plant — He also said that, for him, it is “evident” that it belongs to Energoatom, the Ukrainian operator, despite having been formally annexed by Russia.

At the diplomatic level, 44 European leaders met this Thursday in Prague, Czechia, for the first meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), with the aim of intensifying the isolation of Moscow. António Costa was representing Portugal.

Asked whether this summit isolates Russia, Costa stressed that “Russia has isolated itself by the way in which, in clear violation of international law, it has unleashed an illegitimate, brutal, inhuman war, as it has been conducting on top of that. , against Ukraine and its people”.

Regarding the expectations for today’s meeting, he pointed out that it “does not aim to draw conclusions, it does not aim to draw practical results”, rather its objective is “to be an extended forum”, to “seek to articulate policies that must be convergent, taking into account in order to be able to overcome together a crisis that is global”.