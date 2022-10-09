Ukraine? Putin wants to ‘rebuild’ the ’empire Russia once had’

O thought is of the American Democratic congressman Adam Smith, who, in an interview with the Lusa agency, in Lisbon, stated that the United States is not against Russia, nor against Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom the West must demonstrate that Russian military ambitions in Ukraine are “futile”.

“[Putin] wants more power for Russia and is pursuing this idea in a variety of ways: it has tried to undermine democracy in the United States, in Europe, sowing discord with disinformation campaigns. But what he really wants is to rebuild as much of the empire as possible that Russia once had and thought he could do that starting in Ukraine,” Smith said.

For the youngest ever US senator – he was elected at age 25 by Washington D.C. and sworn in in January 1991 – Putin’s nuclear threats have already met with a backlash from Beijing, which has left Russia “even more isolated”, guaranteeing that if China saw fit, “it could end the war in Ukraine tomorrow”.

“If they decide to cut the road to Russia, as we [Ocidente], Russia would have to back down. And the more China thinks that this poses a problem for them, that the Russia/China model is not working, then China will be nervous,” she said.

“China is not satisfied with the Russian decision to stay in Ukraine, and it is also not satisfied with the way the war is going, because it makes autocracies like Putin and Xi’s [Jinping, Presidente chinês]look bad,” he argued.

Underlining the evidence of the existence of Ukrainian counteroffensives, called into question by possible disinformation, Adam Smith maintained that the mobilization of Russian reservists “has been a disaster, as have the military threats”, admitting that Russia, over the years, has built a large arsenal and that much of that weaponry is on the ground in Ukraine.

“There’s no doubt about that. They even have a very reasonable number of soldiers in Ukraine. It’s not the biggest army in the world, that’s for sure, but [os militares russos] they have very little military education. Furthermore, the logistics are not working well,” he emphasized.

To make matters worse, he continued, Putin wants 300,000 more troops on the ground, but, Smith insisted, “they’re not trained and they don’t want to go to the front. “You can’t make war with numbers. It has been a disaster and the Russian people are already divided.”

“Russians are leaving Russia, fleeing mobilization in record numbers, there are protests in the streets and there are people around Putin who are turning against each other, trying to figure out who is to blame for all this. It’s all a disaster and that continues to be very dangerous because the Russian army has too many soldiers and too many weapons. It’s also worrying to know what Putin will do,” he explained.

Asked by Lusa whether some members of the Russian “staff” around Putin might have the idea of ​​removing the Russian President from power, the US congressman was ironic.

“No. I’m not going to make predictions about whether someone or who will fall off a building even though lately it seems to be an epidemic in Russia. That’s not our focus and I want to make it 100% clear: Russia can determine who wants to leave Russia. This is their choice,” he concluded.

However, the message that the West (US and allies) has been sending is “clear”: “We are not threatening either Putin or Russia”.

“Russia is a sovereign state, with well-defined borders and they can govern the country in any way they want and we will not interfere with it. But we will not allow them, through force, to conquer the sovereignty of other countries, in this case Ukraine. a clear violation of international law and a clear threat to stability around the world,” he said.

“Putin has to be stopped, because he wants to conquer all of Ukraine and he has to be convinced that this is not possible. And that is why the Ukrainian counteroffensive is crucial, and that NATO cohesion is maintained. If Putin realizes that can’t conquer all of Ukraine has no alternative but to change the objectives, return to the negotiating table and find a negotiated solution. And that’s where we want to get. But we have to stop Putin first so he can come and sit at the table negotiations,” Smith maintained.

Asked by Lusa about whether Ukraine will ever join NATO, Smith kept the doubt in the air, since “the first thing to do is find peaceful solutions, as we look for an end to the war.”

“I don’t know if Ukraine will ever join NATO. But NATO is remarkably united. I’ve been in Congress for 26 years, I’ve served on the military committee for another 26, I’ve worked with NATO on a number of issues and issues, and I know it’s difficult for 30 countries find a way to get along and make decisions together. But I’ve never seen NATO as united as it is now”, he assured.

“Putin may have thought that NATO would be weakened. That it could attack Ukraine and weaken the support of the allies. The exact opposite happened and we are having the accession of more countries, such as Finland and Sweden”, he maintained.

Adam Smith was in Lisbon at the head of a bipartisan delegation of US congressmen, who visited Spain, Croatia and Greece to meet with senior government and military officials, with the aim of discussing issues related to European and transatlantic security in the context of the invasion. Russian from Ukraine.

