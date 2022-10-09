Ukraine’s counteroffensive regains territories, while Russia annexes dominated areas – News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine began a major counter-offensive about two weeks ago that reclaimed territories conquered by Russia in sensitive areas of the country, such as Kherson and Donetsk. The effective actions of Volodmyr Zelensky’s soldiers brought hope for a turning point in the war.

However, at the same time that Ukraine’s army retook specific areas of the country, Russia annexed four major regions of the neighboring nation after referendums: Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. Vladimir Putin’s tactic, however, was not legitimized by the West, which still recognizes these territories as Ukrainian.

All these moves in this chess game between Kiev and Moscow, put in the global spotlight by the international media, raise questions like who is winning the war or whether the Ukrainian resistance is a surprise.





For the professor of international relations at UFRRJ (Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro), Luiz Felipe Osório, it is difficult to describe war, since there is no prior knowledge of the objectives of the two countries in the conflict. Still, the expert highlights Western support for Ukraine.

“It is crucial to point out that the Ukrainians count on the sending of weapons and external financing, mainly from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) via the United States, which boost the local military power and prolong the conflict even more, making it more exhausting. possible”, says Osório to the R7.

In the opinion of the internationalist, the support of the West goes beyond the military side and reaches the big media. For this reason, Russians may end up avoiding major offensives or more forceful retaliation against Kiev.

“Everything that happens there has a lot of repercussion, rejection and debate, that is, it is greatly amplified. For this reason, too, extreme care can be seen in the offensives by the Russian side, which is concerned with not being completely isolated from world public opinion. This limits the progress and pace of operations too much.”





Political scientist and professor at Insper (Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa) Leandro Consentino believes that Putin did not expect such great support for Ukraine, especially given the lack of political popularity of the country’s president, Volodmyr Zelensky. A career comedian, the Ukrainian leader took office after playing the Ukrainian president on a TV show.

“The West read that this was a very complicated moment, that the state of Ukraine was a sovereign state, that it was there as a buffer between Russia and the West and it could not be at the mercy of a violation of Russian sovereignty,” says Consentino. to R7.

The Insper professor believes that Russian annexation is a way for Putin to consolidate victories, in addition to making that area a territory of the country and, therefore, making any Ukrainian offensive a direct attack on Moscow.

“[Putin] I would say that he is defending his own territory, not that he is attacking someone else’s territory. He realizes that things are reversed there. I mean, it changes the strategy, it changes fundamentally because you make it a strategy of defending sovereignty and not attacking others.”









Convocation of reservists











Putin announced at the end of September the call-up of 300,000 reservists, and later called another 200,000 men to join the Russians fighting in Ukraine. The president of Russia did not specify exactly what the functions of these new soldiers will be, but the action generated revolt in part of the local population.

In addition to protests in the streets of the country’s main cities, the Russian president saw thousands of men leave Russia to escape mandatory military service.

Consentino understands that if Putin’s army were advancing with ease through Ukraine, as Russian intelligence would have expected at the beginning of the war, then surely these men would not be heading to Ukrainian territory. The political scientist also highlights the protests of the population for the mobilization of reservists.

“While the Russians were there cheering for their army, it’s one thing, quite different from them being now readying themselves directly to the front or sending their children”, explains the Insper professor. “Putin has taken a very complicated step that could cost a lot of internal support.”

Osório, in turn, sees the mobilization of 500,000 more men as a way that Russia found to stabilize the annexed regions, taking to these places, full of Russophones, a guarantee that there is an extension of Putin’s territory, not of Zelensky.

“As I understand it, the reservists will not be called up to act on the battlefront, but rather, they will act in patrolling and policing the newly incorporated territories, enabling their protection and reorganization. In short, it appears to be a military logistics move.”

The UFRRJ professor still uses a deck of cards as an analogy to conclude the interview. According to what the internationalist said, at this point in the war the cards are being shuffled for a conflict that will be restarted.

“Russia’s trump cards have increased, which means she can either stop playing, satisfied with what she’s already achieved, or double down to further leverage her advantages, and who knows, have the cash to sit at the main table and challenge the big players (the big imperialist powers). If you had Putin’s letters, what would you do?” concludes Osório.



