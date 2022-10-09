US is about to run out of capacity to supply munitions to Ukraine

The United States will soon be unable to supply Ukraine, as it has done so far, with the sophisticated equipment essential for defense against Russia, as its reserves are running low, especially munitions.

Washington has been by far the most important supplier of weapons to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance since then.

However, US reserves of certain equipment are “reaching the minimum levels needed for war plans and training,” and restoring pre-invasion levels could take years, Mark Cancian, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International (CSIS), based in Washington.

The United States is “learning lessons” from the conflict about ammunition needs in a very large war, which are “much greater” than expected, said a US military source who requested anonymity.

American arms companies were forced to drastically reduce their production in the 1990s, when the United States reduced military spending after the collapse of the Soviet Union. As a result, the industry sank and only a few manufacturers survived.

Now, the US government must convince the industry to reopen assembly lines and resume production of weapons, such as the Stinger surface-to-air missiles, which have not been manufactured since 2020.

Some war equipment provided by the United States became symbols of the war in Ukraine, such as the Javelin anti-tank missile, widely used by Kiev forces to stop the Russian advance to the capital, and also the HIMARS rockets, a precision artillery system that has key role in the counteroffensive against Moscow in the east and south of the country.

‘There will be no alternative’

However, ammunition reserves for HIMARS, which fires GPS-guided rockets known as GMLRS and with a range of more than 80 km, are running low.

“If the United States sends a third of this inventory to Ukraine [como ocorreu no caso dos Javelin e dos Stinger], Ukraine would receive from 8 to 10 thousand rockets. This could last for many months. But when it ends, there will be no alternative,” said Cancian, who worked in the area of ​​arms supply for the US government.

“Production is approximately 5,000 a year. However, while the United States is working to increase that number, by recently allocating a budget for this purpose, it could take years.”

The United States has already sent about 8,500 Javelin missiles to Kiev, but production of this weapon is only 1,000 a year.

‘As long as it takes’

Washington ordered $350 million of these missiles in May, but again, it will take many years to restore reserves.

The United States has also supplied more than 800,000 NATO-standard 155mm artillery shells to Kiev, or three-quarters of the total delivered to all western alliance countries, according to official Pentagon statistics.

The amount of projectiles that Washington delivered “is probably close to the limit that the country is willing to offer without risk to its own combat capabilities”, assured Cancian.

Currently, American production of this type of artillery is approximately 14,000 shells a month, but the Pentagon has announced that it intends to increase it to 36,000 in three years. This, however, would lead to an annual production of 432,000, less than half of what was shipped to Ukraine in seven months.

Production in the US defense industry is accelerating, Laura Cooper, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said on Tuesday.

“The United States will continue to support the people of Ukraine and provide the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as necessary,” he said.