USB Connections: Understand the New Names That Made It Much Easier to Understand

Find out what changes with the new USB-IF regulations

THE USB-IF, USB Implementers Forumrecently announced a change in the pattern of brand names USB in order to make life easier for users. As of this quarter, products that come from one of the 900 companies associated with the agency must display a logo that brings the essential transfer rate information. This is enough to occupy the generic namespace like USB 3.2for example, which requires customers to have prior knowledge about the standard to know what that product is capable of delivering in terms of data traffic and loading capacity.

Understanding the old confusion of USB names

until the premiere of USB 3.0, in 2008, which emerged to meet the new needs of electronic devices, there was no confusion regarding the nomenclature of the connection. Since then, however, new updates to the standard have been released without, necessarily, the previous versions falling out of use. Thus, there was a need to create new names so that customers could differentiate each of the types of USB.

The first successors to USB 3.0 were the USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 whose main difference was the file transfer rate, which were, respectively, 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps. With the arrival of USB 3.2 in 2017, the USB-IF decided to rename the USB 3.1 models also to USB 3.2.

The idea, at first, was to make life easier for customers, making everything “one thing”. As not everyone adopted the logo regulations proposed by the agency, the USB 3.X Gen X standard became a mixture of names in which a less attentive user could get lost. The summary was basically the table below.

USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 USB 3.2 Gen 1×2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 transfer speed 5 Gbps 10 Gbps 10 Gbps 20 Gbps Formerly known as USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 3.0 – USB 3.1 Gen 2 – interface options USB-A, USB-C, MicroUSB USB-C only USB-A, USB-C, MicroUSB USB-C only

interface standards

Among the USB standard interface options, three are the most popular today. The first, and most popular, is USB-A. The USB Type A format is larger than the other two and is striking in different types of devices and devices, notebooks and mice, for example, use this format to establish connection in general.

USB-C is the standard of the future

MicroUSB was quite common in older mobile devices, especially smartphones and tablets with Android operating system. This format is falling into disuse precisely because of the USB-C interface, characterized by also having a compact size enough to appear in smaller devices and for being able to carry more data, as well as energy. Newer smartphone models, by default, come with Type-C models as cables for charging and data transfer.

What changes with the new USB-IF guidelines?

In the last week, the USB-IF announced some changes related to the brand and logo of the pattern USB, in order to put an end to the confusion of names, as mentioned at the beginning of this article. Basically, the nomenclature of the USB SuperSpeed and their versions (USB 3.1, USB 3.2 and etc.) should be phased out. And instead, manufacturers must display a USB certification logo on their products and packaging that displays the transfer rate for that specific product. That way, customers won’t need to know what each of the USB 3 mean. It will be enough to know if that rate is the one sought to meet your needs.

In an interview with the international portal The Verge, Jeff Ravencraftpresident and chief operating officer of USB-IF, said the decision came after the agency conducted several studies with consumer focus groups and found that customers could not understand the message in the previous format.

Serving customers: names come out, specifications come in

“What consumers want to know – and what we’ve learned – is that they want to know two things: What is the highest level of data performance the product can achieve? And what is the highest power level I can get or drive with this product”described the executive to the portal.

The brand change should affect all interface options, i.e. USB-A, MicroUSB and USB-C. The only pattern that should not be affected is the USB 2.0. This is because USB-IF is afraid that there will be confusion when describing the 480 Mbps default throughput. A less attentive customer might believe that, because the number is higher, the performance would be better than a high-end product. USB 10 Gbpsfor example, when, due to the difference in scale, giga and megais not.

USB-C gets dedicated change

the connection interface USB-C has become more and more popular as it is able to deliver higher transfer rates than USB-Afor example, in addition to being able to charge devices and mainly due to the concept of being fitted anywhere, unlike USB type A. USB-IF also recommends that manufacturers make available, in addition to the transfer rate of products with USB type C, the charging power in the brand logo. See below.

Is it the end of the USB version name confusion?

It’s hard to predict whether this is the end of the USB name confusion. Because the standard is open, that is, without the need for licensing by the USB-IFthe body does not have the legal force to compel developers to follow the new regulations.

The expectation is that, at least, the 900 companies associated with USB-IF will end up complying with the new determinations that aim to make the customer’s life easier. In any case, it is likely that users will begin to notice, starting this quarter, on their products and packaging the new logos that show the capacity of transfer rates of objects.

Source: Kingston, The Verge