USB: understand the new cable naming system

Since the standard USB started to be part of our routine, it became common to confuse the cable standards and their connections. However, the trend is that soon the consumer will no longer need to worry about this. Starting with the type of port, which USB-C will become standard.

This is because last Tuesday (4), the European Parliament approved the regulation that determines the USB-C as standard in electronic devices. So even Apple will have to adapt and change its default connection.

And regarding the type of speed, the USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum), which is the body responsible for organizing the USB standard, also announced a change in the logos that indicate the data transfer speed and charging power. The goal is to simplify naming and help users.

New nomenclature for USB cables aims to help the consumer at the time of purchaseSource: Magazine Luiza

Today TecMundo explains better how the new system and nomenclatures that will be used. Check out!

What will the new nomenclatures look like?

Before that, it is necessary to reinforce that, even in the case of a body that aims to organize the USB standard, the adoption of a new nomenclature will not be mandatory for all companies, at least for now. Therefore, it is necessary to keep an eye on the brands that will use this new type of warning on their respective packaging.

charging power

Thus, the standardization for charging power from 60W to 240W will look like this:

Standard to demonstrate USB cable powerSource: Enablingusb

The first column indicates whether the cable is for normal charging or fast charging. The right column shows the model certification and the power reached by it, which in the example is 240W for the normal cable and 100W for the fast recharge.

data transmission

The nomenclature for data transmission varies from 5 to 40 Gbps for certified cables. It will look like this:

Standard to demonstrate USB cable transmission capabilitySource: Enablingusb

The first column shows the transmission capacity of the cable model. The others show how the symbols will look on the packaging and on the cable itself, all to facilitate the visual indication to the consumer.

USB-C cable nomenclature

And for USB-C cables, the nomenclature will be no different and will follow the adopted standard. Check out:

Standard for USB-C type cablesSource: Enablingusb

The forecast is that the new cables, with the updated nomenclature, will only begin to hit the market in 2023. However, as mentioned earlier, companies are not required to adopt this symbology in their products.

Now that you know the new nomenclature, be aware that very soon you will not buy a cable compatible with your needs, or even with a capacity below the indicated.