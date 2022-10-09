Vasco defeats Novorizontino in Serie B and approaches access

Vasco got the better of Novorizontino for Série B of the Brasileirão 2022, this Saturday, 8; The result extends Cruzmaltino’s points advantage in the G4

This Saturday, the 8th, Vasco and Novorizontino faced each other in Serie B of Brasileirão 2022, in its 34th round. In a match with great dominance of the home team, who defeated the São Paulo opponent by the score of 3 to 0, the cariocas celebrated the score in the table and strengthened their position of access to the national elite in the G4.

The initial stage of the clash was marked by great offensives from the Vasco: 21 minutes after kick-off, Boza almost opened the scoring, with the ball on the right post of the São Paulo team. Shortly thereafter, Eguinaldo received from Andrey and hit it on the first try, adding another dangerous shot that could have been converted into a goal.

It was only in the 44th minute that the Cariocas scored: Figueiredo fired a beautiful shot from outside the area after receiving a throw and nailed with no chance to vinicius, in the archer’s left angle; the brand also set up the first assistance of Leo Matos by Cruzmaltino in the 2022 season.

After the break, the cast of Novorizontino barely had time to breathe. baby crossed in the measure, Ligger could not intercept and the ball found Marlon Gomes, who kicked with everything and widened for the home team with less than a minute of ball rolling in the second half. At the end, at 42 minutes, Léo Matos left his goal, with a header, with the departure of the rival goalkeeper.

Vasco and Novorizontino on the field (Credit: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG/Flickr)

Thus, without any major changes, Vasco defeated Novorizontino by the score of 3 to 0. Now, the team from Rio de Janeiro is preparing to face the sportwhich is still breathing and looking for its place in the access to Serie A, on Sunday, 16th. Tigre, in turn, fights to get away from relegation in a match against Nauticalon Friday the 14th.