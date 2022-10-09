Vasco goes back without conceding a game after 12 rounds of Série B

It’s not just the three points that Vasco have to celebrate in the 3-0 victory over Novorizontino, this Saturday, in São Januário. In addition to winning for the second time in a row after a period of fluctuation in the results, the team also managed to go 90 minutes without conceding a goal. A feat that hadn’t happened in a long time.

The last time Vasco had left the field with his goal intact was on July 31, in a 0-0 draw with Chapecoense. Since then, there have been 12 matches and 19 goals conceded. An average of 1.9 per game.

The feat was achieved with the last defensive line being formed by Leo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar. The four also had the steering wheel Yuri Lara, who returned from suspension, in protection. Vasco’s guard dog, he is the leader of tackles per game in Serie B, with an average of 3.7 according to the Sofascore platform.

– Jorginho has given confidence to all the players since he arrived. We work constantly to not concede goals, especially in dead balls – said the right-back Leo Matos.

Jorginho himself reinforced the issue of trust. According to him, Vasco managed to pass a game intact because the players believed in themselves.

– The reasonable player becomes good when he believes in himself, his teammates and the coach. Everyone evolves in this environment. Our players are evolving because of it. We didn’t concede a goal today, which was happening, and we had a solid defense. It is critical that players believe.