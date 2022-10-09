VASCO WINS NOVORIZONTINO IN SÃO JANUÁRIO: 3-0

Vasco took another step towards access. This Saturday, he did his homework and beat Novorizontino 3-0, at the São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 34th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The carioca club is closer to returning to the elite of national football.

Now with 55 points, Vasco remains in fourth place. The advantage for the fifth placed, Ituano, is four points. Sport, which hosts Cruzeiro this Sunday, can get closer and be three behind the Cariocas if the already champion of Série B wins. one more than the CSA, which opens the Z4.

Vasco now has a sequence of games against clubs that dream of access. The first duel will be against Sport, on the 16th, Sunday, at Ilha do Retiro stadium, in Recife, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Novorizontino receives the Nautical Lantern, this Friday, at 21:30.

THE GAME

Coach Jorginho counted on the return of Yuri Lara in Vasco’s midfield. The midfielder was suspended in the last round. Another change in the team was the entry of Marlon Gomes in place of Raniel. Eguinaldo thus played more centrally.

Vasco took the initiative in the game. At three minutes, Eguinaldo was released in the area. However, he saw the rival defense cut just as he made room to finish. The carioca club, then, began to have problems to create chances. The game became more truncated.

The carioca club, then, took danger in the dead ball. In the 21st minute, Nenê took a corner and Danilo Boza deflected it at the first post. The ball went just wide of Vinícius Almeida’s right post. Then the beam saved Novorizontino. Marlon Gomes found Andrey Santos in the area. He rolled to Eguinaldo, who took the first shot and hit the post at 25.

Novorizontino’s answer was the next minute. Douglas Baggio received on the right and kicked over, while Gustavo Bochecha freely invaded the area. The game was truncated again, until Vasco’s boat in the final stretch of the first half. After a cross from the right, Figueiredo received on the other side and, from outside the area, sent the corner, at 44 minutes: great goal.

Vasco expanded right in the first minute of the final stage. Nenê crossed into the area. Ligger tried to cut, but the ball was just right for Marlon Gomes to make it 2 to 0. At eight, Nenê, from afar, almost surprised Vinícius Almeida, but the ball went out.

At 12 minutes, Eguinaldo made a good move and hit a cross; Vinicius defended. Novorizontino responded in the 16th minute. After a cross from the right, Ligger won from the top, but headed over. Jorginho made changes to Vasco. Sarrafiore, who hadn’t played for a year, due to an injury, took Nenê’s place. Bruno Tubarão, Gabriel Pec and Zé Vitor were other names called up by the coach.

Vasco controlled the game. Novorizontino even sought more attack. However, he was unable to react. The carioca team expanded in the end. After a corner kick, Léo Matos won by the top and made it 3 to 0. An important result towards Serie A.

DATASHEET

VASCO 3 x 0 NOVORIZONTINO

Location: São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)



Date: October 8, 2022 (Saturday)



Time: 18:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)



Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)



VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR-Fifa-RN)

Audience: 19,628 paying (20,533 in total)



Yellow cards: Edimar, Léo Matos and Bruno Tubarão (Vasco); Willean Lepo, Ligger and Gustavo Bochecha (Novorizontino)

goals:



Vasco: Figueiredo (44min of Q1), Marlon Gomes (1min of Q2) and Léo Matos (42min of Q2)

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição (Zé Vitor) and Edimar (Luiz Henrique); Yuri Lara (Bruno Tubarão), Andrey Santos and Nenê (Sarrafiore); Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo (Gabriel Pec) and Eguinaldo



Coach: Jorge.

NOVORIZONTINO: Vinícius Almeida; Willean Lepo, Walber, Ligger (Reverson) and Paulinho; Jhony Douglas, Ramón Martínez (Danielzinho) and Gustavo Bochecha (Luiz Henrique); Douglas Baggio, Ronald (Cléo Silva) and Bruno Costa (Hélio)



Coach: Mazola Jr.

STATISTICS

Col. Name Average Col. in the year Average in the year 1st Marlon Gomes 8.43 4th 5.96 2nd Figueiredo 8.02 10th 5.25 3rd Andrey Santos 7.43 2nd 6.19 4th jorginho 7.32 * 4.66 5th Leo Matos 7.16 19th 4.35 6th Eguinaldo 7.06 6th 5.58 7th Yuri Lara 6.64 3rd 6.02 8th Danilo Boza 6.44 21st 4.21 9th Anderson Conceição 6.34 7th 5.49 10th baby 6.20 8th 5.38 11th edimar 6.18 24th 4.07 12th Thiago Rodrigues 6.11 1st 6.45 13th Bruno Tubarão 5.52 * 3.79 14th Luiz Henrique 5.52 27th 3.87 15th Sarrafiore 5.48 * 5.48 16th Gabriel Pec 5.42 9th 5.31 17th Zé Vitor 5.41 * 5.20

* = unranked (less than 10 games) | Total votes: 567 | Ranking 2022

